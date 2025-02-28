Ghanaian musician and guitarist George Kwabena Adu popularly called Kwabena Kwabena's mother has gone viral with her birthday photos

The fashionista mother of the award-winning musician looked breathtaking in a custom-made gown for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Ghanain musician Kwabena Kwabena's mother's photos on Instagram

Ghanaian musician and guitarist George Kwabena Adu popularly called Kwabena Kwabena has posted beautiful photos of his mother on her birthday.

Kwabena Kwabena's mother celebrated her birthday on February 27, 2025, in style as she rocked a custom-made outfit for her photoshoot.

Kwabena Kwabena's mom rocks a stylish gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @kwabenakwabena.

The gorgeous mother of the award-winning musician Kwabena Kwabena looked very demure in a short-sleeved brocade dress.

She accessorised her look with a gold necklace, bracelet and matching earrings for her birthday photos.

To complete her look, Kwabena Kwabena's mother opted for a white turban that symbolised purity and perfection.

The 46-year-old accomplished construction worker looked dapper in a white round-neck tee-shirt and matching trousers for the photoshoot.

Kwabena Kwabena poses with his mother

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena donned a white ensemble as he posed with his mother for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and other celebrities have commented on Kwabena Kwabena's mother's photos on Instagram.

Adwoa_agyemang stated:

"Happy birthday 🥳 Ma. Blessings 🙏🏾."

Fiificoleman stated:

"Happy blessed birthday Maa."

Adwoajannis stated:

"Happy birthday mum. ❤️."

Iamamamcbrown stated:

"Happy Birthday Mama ❤️🙌 #BRIMM."

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

"Blessings mama."

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"God bless you so much mama. You are really looking very good and so beautiful. Happy birthday to u mama, I wish u long life with very good health 😘😘😘."

blackkatghmusic stated:

"Dear Mama .. mo w'ay3 ade ....Nya nkwa daaaa."

mcyaayeboah stated:

"Sooo beautiful 😍."

supastar_win stated:

"More grace more blessings more happiness more glory 🙏🏾Happy Birthday Mummy 🙏🏾."

berlamundi stated:

"Happy birthday to her 👏."

yaa_gyamfua09 stated:

"I have seen and be with her personally when I visited my uncle at St. John’s some years ago and I must say she is an amazing woman 👍🏻😍. May God bless her with more age and good health.And u know something @kbkbmuzic I saw u there for the first time when u visited her."

Check out the photos below:

Kwabena Kwabena collaborates with D-Black

Ghanaian musician D-Black has featured Kwabena Kwabena and gospel musician Joyce Blessing on his new song titled Amazing Grace.

The talented male musician wore an all-white ensemble and white sneakers, and Joyce Blessing turned heads with her white off-shoulder corseted dress and elegant high heels.

Watch the video below:

Kwabena Kwabena trends at VGMA 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, who was named one of the best-dressed male celebrities at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The outstanding performer captivated fashionistas with his dapper look as he arrived at the event wearing a purple top and multicolored pants.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after some Ghanaian bloggers posted Kwabena Kwabena's videos on Instagram.

