TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has impressed her followers with her perfect postpartum body in a trending video

The former GHOne TV presenter looked spectacular in a knee-length kente dress and glamorous hairstyle

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and others have commented on Berla Mundi's high fashion sense

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has flaunted her perfect postpartum body on Instagram.

The TV3 morning show host welcomed her first child with her wealthy husband, David Tabi, between April and May 2025, according to reports.

Berla Mundi slays in a stylish Kente dress during her maternity leave. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi rocks a kente gown

Although she hasn't resumed work after her maternity leave, the style influencer continues to update fans with her gorgeous looks.

For her latest photoshoot, Berla Mundi looked ethereal in a three-quarter-sleeved kente gown with unique details.

Ghanaian male fashion designer Yartel GH added a bit of drama to her look with the introduction of a stylish coat designed with glittering accessories.

The celebrity mother wore brown leather high heels as she ascended a staircase in a viral video.

She looked like a beauty goddess in voluminous, centre-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naa_buggy stated:

"Berla, we miss you. We need you back on the screen😭♥️♥️♥️."

itsladyp_x stated:

"Beautiful Berla Mundi. When are you starting work?😍😍."

Villas_boaz stated:

"I am first to comment mama 😂 @berlamundi . Happy new month ❤️❤️❤️."

_eiiroger stated:

"Hello July, be kind to our queen ❤️."

_Proximimi stated:

"Welcome to my birth month😍, our gorgeous Berla."

Marison324 stated:

"Noko beautiful. Noko Pressure. Noko Spiritual❤️❤️❤️❤️."

chere_maah stated:

"Happy new month sis😍 When is the naming ceremony."

naa_aduks95 stated:

"My Favourite Person in the Ghanaian entertainment Industry😍😍😍😍."

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi models in a short hairstyle

Berla Mundi inspired her followers with her signature short hairstyle. Mrs Tabi looked younger than her age in a pixie cut hairstyle that made her glow after welcoming her baby.

She couldn't stop smiling as she posed in her expensive car with brown leather seats, proving that she is living a luxurious lifestyle.

The former Miss Malaika contestant wore simple pearl earrings to match her collared dress for the photoshoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

Berla Mundi rocks her natural hair

Berla Mundi mesmerised her fans as she stepped out with her natural hair without any extensions.

The award-winning media personality wore a simple green halter-neck dress styled with a gold bangle and wristwatch.

In a tutorial video, she showed her fans how to apply lipstick like a pro during daily errands.

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi hosts MTN Heroes of Change

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who hosted the 2025 MTN Heroes of Change finale in Accra, Ghana.

The TV3 presenter made her first public appearance after giving birth in the United Kingdom with support from her husband and family members.

Some social media users praised the TV presenter after she inspired them with her unique maternity styles.

