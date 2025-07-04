Rúben Neves and João Cancelo were visibly emotional ahead of Al-Hilal's Club World Cup showdown with Fluminense

The Portuguese pair held back tears during a solemn moment of silence in honour of Diogo Jota

The tragic passing of Jota and his brother, André Silva, has sent shockwaves through the football world

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Portuguese football stars Ruben Neves and João Cancelo were visibly overcome with emotion as the late Diogo Jota was honoured ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final between Al-Hilal and Fluminense.

Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held to remember the fallen Liverpool forward and his younger brother, André Silva, who both tragically died in a car crash in Spain.

Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo shed tears as Diogo Jota was honoured before Fluminense vs. Al Hilal on July 4, 2025. Photo credit: @TouchlineX/X and Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ruben Neves and Cancelo in tears

As players from both teams formed a solemn huddle on the pitch, emotions overwhelmed Jota’s former national teammates.

Neves, head bowed and visibly shaken, could not hold back tears.

Kalidou Koulibaly stepped in to comfort him, urging Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to offer his support as well.

João Cancelo also struggled to remain composed. Though he tried to hold it together, his glistening eyes revealed the heartbreak.

Footage of the scene quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread sympathy and sorrow from fans.

Watch the video:

Fans react to the emotional scene

Supporters from across the world poured out their grief online. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the heartfelt messages shared on X:

@QwesiLondon1 commented:

"I've been trying to cheer myself up with TikTok and YouTube but anytime I open X then I start crying 😭"

@_Imurana11 decried:

"Herrr life💔💔💔🥹🥹"

@MAXILINO7 wrote:

"Herrr!!!!! These pains aren't normal. Straight into your head."

@Paa_Orlando exclaimed:

"Ohh Jota😭😭."

@obeseBM added:

"Aww.... Sloooowwww 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺"

@edemgabby summed up:

"It's painful oo."

Ruben Neves pens heartfelt tribute to his ‘Brother’ Jota

Earlier in the day, Ruben Neves shared a moving tribute to Jota on Instagram, calling him more than a friend—family.

The two shared a bond forged during their time together at Wolverhampton Wanderers and as part of the Portuguese national team.

"Bug, wherever you are, I know you will read this," Neves wrote, as quoted by The Express.

"We were never this lame, and I may regret it now a little, but you know what you mean to me as much as I know what I am to you.

"More than a friendship, we're family, and we won't stop it just because now you decided to sign a contract a little further away from us!

"When I go to the selection, you'll still be next to me at the dinner table, on the bus, on the plane... you'll always be there with me, as always. Let's keep laughing, making plans, sharing our life with each other."

What happened to Diogo Jota?

The football world was rocked on Thursday, July 3, when news broke that Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother André, 26, had died in a tragic road accident.

The siblings were travelling through Spain's Zamora province when their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout on the A-52, per Sky Sports.

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Toulouse in the Europa League on November 09, 2023. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle veered off the road and burst into flames. Despite emergency efforts, both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jota had just recently celebrated a personal milestone—his marriage to long-time partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he shared three children.

Salah pays touching tribute to Diogo Jota

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Mohamed Salah has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota.

The Egyptian forward, who featured alongside Jota in 150 matches for the Reds, shared a deep on-field connection with the Portuguese star, having combined for 19 goals during their time together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh