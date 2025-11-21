2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, and her new husband had a baby before their wedding

The celebrity couple outdoored their newborn child during their white wedding in South Africa in November 2025

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Ama Royale and her husband on the new addition to their family

The 2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, has shown off her baby publicly for the first time.

The beauty queen and her husband, Randolph, welcomed their first child together before announcing their wedding.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale shows off her baby after her lavish wedding to her partner, Randolph.

2010 GMB winner flaunts her newborn baby

Ghanaian celebrity bride and entrepreneur Nana Ama Royale has wowed fans as she showcased her newborn baby at her white wedding in South Africa.

The beauty queen’s handsome baby was the ring bearer at her lavish outdoor wedding, with close friends and family in attendance.

The maid of honour and media personality, Abena Kyei Boakye, flaunted the newborn baby in a designer bassinet while stealing attention with her stylish dress and high heels.

Nana Ama Royale’s baby wore a classy suit and black shoes to support his parents on their big day as part of a loving family.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama Royale's newborn baby is below:

Ghanaians congratulate 2010 GMB winner after childbirth

Some Ghanaians have congratulated the 2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale, after showing off her newborn baby. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

boakyewaa_asare stated:

"I am impressed by the lady's confidence in walking in those heels on a slippery glass floor carrying a baby in a basket 🧺 🧺 . Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐."

Mrs Sankamah

"It's very nice, they should have included his 3 kids as well."

Mrs Sankamah stated:

"A baby? In a basket? Congratulations to them😍."

graystyl stated:

"Not me crying? 😢 not because am sad but crying because God showed up 👏. EL-ROI did this 😍 Ah Ama u showed me God is still on the business."

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale and her husband, who recently welcomed a child together, rock stylish kente ensembles.

2010 GMB winner rocks classy white gown

The Chief Executive Officer of East Royale Montessori wore a classy, floor-sweeping white lace gown for her wedding in South Africa.

She looked like a goddess in the spaghetti-strap outfit, which flaunted her curves as she walked down the aisle.

The handsome and wealthy groom made a bold entrance in a white tailored suit and black trousers to marry the love of his life.

The Instagram videos of Nana Ama Royale rocking a stylish white gown are below:

2010 GMB winner models in kente gown

Ghanaian celebrity bride, Nana Ama Royale, didn’t disappoint in her custom-made gown for her traditional wedding.

She looked flawless in an off-shoulder kente gown, which complemented her melanin-rich skin tone.

She wore heavy makeup and glossy lipstick to complete her bridal look.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama Royale rocking kente for her white wedding is below:

Abena Kyei Boakye parties in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 2010 GMB winner and other contestants having fun at a nightclub in South Africa.

Ghanaian celebrity bride Nana Ama Royale stole the spotlight with her gorgeous outfit and hairstyle during the celebration.

Some social media users commented on Abena GMB’s skimpy outfit on Instagram after seeing the trending footage online.

