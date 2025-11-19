Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has captured the internet’s attention after a video of him confidently using chopsticks went viral

The playful clip quickly sparked a wave of lighthearted comments, with many fans praising Asare’s humble and relatable personality

Asare continues to impress not only with his chopsticks but also with his performance in between the posts

Benjamin Asare has grabbed online attention recently, but this time it’s not for his goalkeeping skills.

The 33-year-old was caught on camera skillfully using chopsticks to eat noodles during Ghana’s trip to Asia.

Asare goes viral for using chopsticks in Korea

In a clip shared widely on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper eschewed the typical fork or spoon and confidently handled chopsticks like a pro at the team’s hotel.

His smooth technique and calm demeanour drew amused glances from teammates, who watched him with curiosity and delight.

Noticing the camera, Asare paused mid-bite and shared a hearty laugh with his fellow players. The moment quickly became a fan favourite, sparking a flood of witty reactions.

@niidessy remarked:

"Wanna man de3 dem dey worry am for camp waa."

@nanaqwophy joked:

"Like your man for just carry ihn food then pass the back there!!"

@kwasia_keka teased:

"Hmm, make dem just give am fork ah."

@Jaysweetredlips suggested:

"Bro for just use e hand."

@iamviscous added humorously:

"Man chop kenkey saaa oh."

Below is the video of Asare using chopsticks:

Asare shines against Korea despite defeat

Away from his chopstick talents, Asare proved his value on the field during a tough Asian tour for the Black Stars. He was an unused substitute in the 2-0 loss against Japan.

But against South Korea in Seoul, he reclaimed the No.1 spot, replacing Joseph Anang in the post on November 18.

The goalkeeper stood out as one of Ghana’s best performers, earning the highest rating of 7.3 from Sofascore.

His highlight came with a crucial penalty save, denying Premier League star Hwang Hee-chan and keeping the Black Stars competitive.

Throughout the match, he made three key stops and showed impressive confidence with ball control, completing ten passes out of seventeen and touching the ball twenty-four times.

Though Ghana lost 1-0 following Lee Tae Seok’s late header, Asare’s performance reassured many who had doubted his ability at the international level.

According to Transfermarkt, he now has eight caps for the senior side, keeping five clean sheets while conceding four goals.

Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak prepare for a league fixture against Young Apostles in Wenchi.

Due to the long journey from Seoul, Asare is expected to rest, with Solomon Agbasi likely to take the post once more after impressing against Swedru All Blacks.

Asare’s blend of humility and skill continues to win hearts, strengthening the growing connection with supporters both on and off the pitch.

