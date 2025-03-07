Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo's wife was the centre of attention at the 68th Independence Day parade

Gifty Dumelo wore a stylish dress that showed off some skin to the event on March 6, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Dumelo's choice of outfit to the official event on Instagram

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West, Wuogun John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, has become the talk of the town because of her high fashion sense.

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo looked classy in a beautiful custom-made gown designed by Pistis Ghana to the 68th Independence Day celebration.

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, flaunts her curves in a stylish African print dress at the 68th Independence Day parade. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

Ghanaian fashion designer and creative director for Pistis Ghana used tassels to create a beautiful design that twirled as she modelled elegantly in the viral video.

John Dumelo's gorgeous wife ditched her signature turban for a beautiful ponytail hairstyle while rocking flawless makeup to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings, a gold wristwatch and a bracelet to the historic event.

Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo donned a colourful smock that he paired with black trousers and completed his look with black leather shoes.

John Dumelo's wife rocks an African print dress

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's wife's beautiful African print dress to the 68th Independence Day celebration. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kukua_babe stated:

"This is soo cute 😍😍😍."

blessinghonu stated:

"Blessed and beautiful couple 😍."

mavisgoodlife stated:

"You’re beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

wisdomovie982 stated:

"John Dumelo is a handsome man."

Lynettegasamoah stated:

"WHAT ELSE? 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️counting down."

naalamley1 stated:

"Beautiful outfit on a beautiful body 😍👌."

joshgh4life stated:

"This your man will lead the country one of these days. He needs to shape his political life and ideologies by learning from seasoned politicians from here and nothing will stop him when the time comes. Speaking as a Ghanaian not NDC person."

the_looks_by_manokuo stated:

"Super 😍😍."

awuraba247_trendymillinery stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Gifty Dumelo slays in a kente gown

John Dumelo's wife was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 presidential inauguration on January 7.

The celebrity mother looked magnificent in a long-sleeve kente gown that snatched her small waist to the memorable event.

Honourable John Dumelo looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap and black native sandals to the programme.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo's wife rocks a black gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo, who rocked a black gown to support her husband at his ministerial vetting.

Gifty Dumelo stole the spotlight with her corseted black gown that accentuated her curves as she posed for her photoshoot.

Some social media users commented on Gifty Dumelo's stylish ensemble and flawless makeup on Instagram.

