Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo's wife looked perfect in a black ensemble at his vetting

Gifty Dumelo, a talented lawyer and celebrity mother wore a decent outfit and black high heels to support her husband at the historic programme

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's wife's choice of outfit for his ministerial vetting

Ghanaian actor and member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Setor Dumelo's beautiful wife won the coveted title of a top style influencer.

The beautiful lawyer Gifty Dumelo looked decent and classy in a black ensemble to support her husband as he was vetted for the position of deputy Minister designator for Food and Agriculture.

John Dumelo's wife slays in a black outfit at his ministerial vetting. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Gifty Dumelo looked breathtaking in a black three-quarter-sleeved flared dress designed with glittering fabric and faux fur to elevate her look.

The politician's wife wore flawless makeup look and covered her frontal lace hairstyle with a black turban to complete her look.

The mother-of-two wore beautiful stud earrings and styled her look with a black designer bag while modelling in elegant stilettos.

Gifty Dumelo's pretty sister, Sena looked classy in a sleeveless pantsuit and brown open-toe high heels to support her brother-in-law.

Gifty Dumelo trends with her stylish look

Honourable John Dumelo's gorgeous wife looked terrific in a black ensemble at his ministerial vetting. Some Ghanaians have commented on Gifty Dumelo's stylish outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

grey_silhouette19 stated:

"See beautiful wife ❤."

Hajiaredemption stated:

Aww Mr Fred is such a supportive friend .👌👏👏. May God strengthen their friendship.🙏

Mrdeethemc stated:

"What just passed the camera front like that?."

Kobirana stated:

"John ❤️👏."

jeannette_scott87 stated:

"Akpe na Yehowa🙏🙏❤️❤️."

thenaana_pee stated:

"😍😍aww James love his Dumelo ❤️."

Msberks stated:

"James Gardener❤️."

Yaaakyaamah stated:

"Akora @johndumelo1."

doreen_avio stated:

"Beautiful 🔥🔥❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo rocks a black Kaftan

Honourable John Dumelo looked dapper in a stylish long-sleeve Kaftan as he arrived at the parliament house in Accra for his vetting session.

He wore black leather shoes and flaunted his gold watch and bracelet in the trending video.

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo's wife rocks a kente gown

John Dumelo's wife Gifty Dumelo stole the spotlight at the 2025 presidential inauguration with her stylish gown and matching turban.

Mrs Dumelo dressed decently in a corseted kente gown while her husband opted for a colourful kente wrap and black leather sandals to complete his look.

Gifty Dumelo wore gorgeous earrings to match her black designer clutch purse at the historic event.

Check out the photos below:

5 things you didn't know about John Dumelo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about five reasons why John Dumelo deserved the appointment of Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The proud farmer and actor who hails from a farming community in the Volta Region of Ghana has a great passion for agriculture.

John Dumelo has become an ambassador and educator for individuals and groups who want to venture into Agriculture.

