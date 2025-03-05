Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has gone viral with her gorgeous photos to celebrate Ghana Month

Joselyn Dumas wore gorgeous traditional ensembles and beautiful accessories to complete her looks

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's spectacular looks and flawless makeup on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has posted some beautiful videos to celebrate Heritage Month.

The deputy director for Diaspora Affairs wore an elegant kente ensemble for her viral video shoot on Instagram.

Joselyn Dumas rocks elegant outfits for her Ghana Month photoshoot. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Joselyn Dumas looked breathtaking, like an Ashanti goddess in the gold crown with Adinkra symbols on it paired with matching bracelets and a giant necklace for the video shoot.

The style icon wore heavy yet flawless makeup that complimented her skin tone and styled her frontal hairstyle into a classy ponytail.

Joselyn Dumas shared the beautiful video on Instagram with this caption:

"March is here, and you know what that means- it’s Ghana month! 🇬🇭. Join me on this vibrant journey as we celebrate the heartbeat of our culture- the colors, the sounds, the traditions and the untold stories."

"Stay tuned for an exciting series of moments, a beautiful ode to our roots, and a reminder that Ghanaian heritage is not just history- it’s Alive! ❤️💛💚."

Joselyn Dumas slays in a kente ensemble

Celebrity model Joselyn Dumas has gone viral with her traditional outfit for her Heritage Month photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_kingkarabo stated:

"Oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍 Ghana’s treasure! That’s what you are ❤️."

rosemondprempeh stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ @joselyn_dumas."

mamata_dakui stated:

"Is it true you got an appointment? Asking for a friend."

Serafyne stated:

"I really pray I get to meet you someday ❤️."

dannywonders stated:

"Congratulations."

greybervel.x stated:

All hail the Queen!!! Thank you Thee Joselyn Dumas !!!🙌❤️

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

"CONGRATULATIONS ❤️."

ishsmart_b stated:

"She has already started working ❤️."

Darkovibes stated:

"Congrats champion 🙌🙌🔥."

xorse_vava stated:

"Congratulations on your appointment beautiful."

Sharonooja stated:

"Congratulations, queen ❤️ my hardworking friend !! You are the best person for this!! Kind hearted and so contained ❤️❤️❤️."

theladyrho stated:

"Gorgeous 😍."

awuraabenaadepa3 stated:

"Let’s us all come together and support JDM and the NDC party. I strongly believe the president knows exactly what he’s doing to help us because this time around he’s choosing peace, over drama. Big congrats sweetheart 🥰🙏."

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas dresses like a Ga woman

Joselyn Dumas looked like a royal in a white lace ensemble and matching white scarf for her photoshoot.

She was dressed elegantly to represent the women in the Greater Accra Region. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Today, call me MANNYE NAA OKAILEY LAMIOKOR as we step into Ghana Month with grace and pride, today I will be representing the rich heritage of my Ga people."

"Draped in pure white cloth, a symbol of purity and celebration, crowned with a white scarf that speaks of traditions and honor."

"The gold accessories? More than just adornments. They echo the wealth , strength and royalty deeply rooted in our rich culture."

"And our historic dance … rhythmic, bold, and storytelling. I must say it’s a language on its own."

"This is more than a look - it’s a Legacy 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas gets new political appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas, who was appointed the deputy director of Diaspora Affairs by President John Dramani Mahama.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and high-profile personalities have congratulated Joselyn Dumas on her new role.

Joselyn Dumas has joined the list of popular celebrities who have high offices in President John Mahama's administration.

