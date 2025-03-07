Perfect Match Xtra Season Two winner Tessy has won over fashionistas with her stylish African print gown for her Independence Day photoshoot

The young model, Tessy, dressed decently in a custom-made gown as she joined five Ghana's Most Beautiful queens for a collaborative video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Tessy's beautiful photos, which are trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Perfect Match Xtra Season Two winner Delali Agor, popularly called Tessy has the perfect ensemble for every occasion.

The talented fashion designer looked breathtaking in a glamorous outfit for her Independence Day photoshoot.

Perfect Match Xtra season two winner models in an African print gown. Photo credit: @officialtessy

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Tessy wore a one-hand African print gown designed by an award-winning fashion designer, Mr Milles, for the viral shoot.

The designer added a detachable long skirt for a dramatic effect, as seen in the trendy photos on Instagram.

The brand influencer looked unrecognisable as she wore a voluminous afro hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Official Tessy shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Commemorating the power of freedom and the strength of a nation. Happy Independence Day, Ghana!"

PMX winner Tessy rocks an African print dress

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra Season Two winner Tessy's Independence Day photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afyabonsu8088 stated:

"Happy Independence Day Beautiful Biggest T."

msakorfaa stated:

"Happy Independence Day biggest T😍."

Bangodevina stated:

"Serving FACE!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Akuakad stated:

"A queen who knows her purpose 😍😍 Happy independence fam 😍🙌🙌."

quee.nt11 stated:

"Happy Independence Day love."

abyna_spunky stated:

"Beauty Goddess❤️."

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy models in a black dress

Ghanaian reality TV star Tessy looked fabulous in a black form-fitting gown picked from her clothing brand for the photoshoot

The fashion designer used white lace to design the strapless and neckline to add a bit of colour to the stylish outfit.

She wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle, heavy makeup and contact lenses to elevate her look for the shoot.

Celebrity model Tessy accessorised her look with silver earrings and a matching bracelet while showing off her tattoo.

Check out the photos below:

Tessy and GMB queens models in stylish gowns

Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Tessy collaborated with Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm, Teiya and Naa Dedei and Sarfowaa for an Independence Day photoshoot.

The beautiful and intelligent women looked magnificent in stylish gowns and flawless makeup for the viral video.

Watch the video below:

PMX winner Tessy slays in a red gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra Season Two winner Tessy, who designed her own dress for her 2025 Valentine's Day photoshoot.

The reality TV star looked like a supermodel in a cutout outfit that accentuated her curves for the shoot.

Some social media users commented on Tessy's flawless makeup and hairstyle on her official Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh