Empress Gifty Shows Off Her Flawless Bare Face Without Makeup: "She Is Ageing Backwards"
- Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty looked beautiful without makeup and lipstick in a viral video
- Empress Gifty couldn't stop smiling while flaunting her white teeth that she spent over $1,000 to brighten
- Social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's video while admiring her evident natural beauty
Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Adorye, popularly called Empress Gifty, has shared her skincare routine on Instagram.
The host of the United Showbiz entertainment programme looked gorgeous in a colourful long-sleeve shirt and matching pants for her video shoot.
Empress Gifty, who was recently in the news when before and after of her whitened teeth surfaced online, couldn't stop smiling in the video.
She wore a frontal lace hairstyle that she styled to her back to show off her smooth skin and tagged the brand of skincare products she uses in the caption.
Empress Gifty flaunts no-makeup face online
Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's glowing skin and beautiful hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:
kekeli_124 stated:
"Wow, you are looking splendid 😍😍😍😍."
adobeaalberta stated:
"I love the back ground."
ophelia. ophe stated:
"The woman who holds 🎤 your spirit rise noko wisdom good morning 😍."
naa_odoley_ stated:
"Noko beautiful, noko nice, noko Empress😍😍😍."
The video of Empress Gifty flaunting her flawless skin is below:
Empress Gifty slays in an African print dress
The Ghanaian style influencer also looked breathtaking in a slanted neckline white lace dress designed with a colourful African print fabric.
Empress Gifty looked exquisite in the stylish outfit that can be replicated for work, church and official events when paired with elegant shoes.
The gospel star wore a short pixie cut frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone as she smiled for the camera.
Check out the photos below:
Empress Gifty rocks a colourful dress
Empress Gifty looked younger than her age as she slipped on a colourful short-sleeved flared dress with a white lace collared bow tie.
She accessorised her look with an expensive Van Cleef & Arpel necklace and a gold wristwatch to complete her look.
Ghanaian fashionista Empress Gifty modelled in white stilettos to complete her look for the photoshoot. Check out the photos below:
Empress Gifty trends with her corseted dress
Empress Gifty took style inspiration from Nana Ama McBrown for her recent photoshoot. She was photographed in a corseted lace dress that highlighted her curves.
The celebrity mother wore a frontal lace centre-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with long lashes and vibrant eyeshadow colours to enhance her natural beauty.
Check out the photos below:
Empress Gifty posts her daughter's photo online
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty celebrating her daughter Princess' birthday with photos on Instagram.
The gospel singer posted a picture of her daughter along with a heartfelt statement wishing her a very happy birthday.
Ghanaian celebrities were among those who commented on the photos of Empress Gifty's daughter on her Instagram.
