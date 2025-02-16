Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty turned many heads online when she rocked a tulle corset dress similar to what McBrown wore in November 2024

The gospel singer's outfit was made of salmon-coloured fabric, which she slayed in to host UTV's United Showbiz

Many people gushed over how the Watch Me crooner dazzled in the corset gown to host her show

Gospel singer Empress Gifty rocked a similar outfit design to that of actress Nana Ama McBrown to host UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Empress Gifty copies McBrown's outfit design

Mrs McBrown Mensah rocked a pink tulle flowing dress to Prophet Boahen's birthday party on November 28, 2024, at the Reign House Chapel.

One thing that made the outfit unique was that pieces of tulle fabric hung in sections from the torso section to the bottom. Under the sectioned tulle fabric pieces was a fabric that matched the skin tone, giving off an indecent yet stylish look.

Seasoned actress Fella Makafui was also spotted wearing a similar design from the same designer, Lush Lahai, to renew her ambassadorial deal with Harmony Diapers on February 2, 2025.

Empress Gifty's design was similar to that of the Kumawood actress. However, hers was with lace sleeves. The tulle part of the dress and the corset section were made of salmon-coloured fabric.

The Watch Me hitmaker's corset section and sleeves were designed with sparkling cut-out lace fabric.

Empress Gifty in a similar McBrown design

McBrown in a pink corset gown

Reactions to Empress Gifty's outfit

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Empress Gifty looked ravishing in her corset gown.

Lovely compliments filled the comment section as many people admired her beauty, smile, and outfit.

Below are the opinions of many social media users on Empress Gifty's outfit she wore to host UTV's United Showbiz:

carolineenyamah said:

"Beautiful is you, and you are beautiful 👏😂"

hunkskasare said:

"Mr adoye is chopping something good."

ama.sika.393950 said:

"I love this dress."

qhwekuromanphada said:

"Noko pressure 😍."

abenaasaapretty said:

"You look beautiful 😍."

angelojayy said:

"You are soo pretty."

ernruthy said:

"Yes Mamma 😍woow."

Fella Makafui in the same design

Empress Gifty, Nana Ama McBrown, and Fella Makafui in the same design

Empress Gifty shown massive love by ABUGISS students

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty was shown massive love by students of the Aburi Girls' Senior High School.

The sensational gospel singer performed at the Class of 1999 Thanksgiving Service held on the campus on January 26, 2025.

The video of Empress Gifty melted the hearts of many social media users who have given their views in the comments section.

