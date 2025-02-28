Empress Gifty took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Princess, turning a year older on February 28, 2025

The gospel singer shared a photo of her daughter and wished her child a happy birthday with a sweet message

Many Ghanaians including celebrities flooded the comments section to celebrate Princess on her 17th birthday

Famous Ghanaian gospel musician and TV personality Empress Gifty celebrated her daughter Princess' 17th birthday on Friday, February 28, 2025.

To mark her daughter's special day, the Watch Me hitmaker took to her official Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of her looking all grown up with a heartfelt birthday message.

In the photo, Empress Gifty's daughter Princess looked gorgeous with makeup as she wore a beautiful silk-like dress and sat among numerous people at a public event.

Princess' makeup perfectly matched her skin tone while elevating her beautiful facial features. She wore a 360-degree frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail, which complemented her edges.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed her love for Princess and referred to her as her 'leap-year baby'.

She also prayed for the God of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Maame Fante or Agaga to shower abundant blessings on her daughter as became a year older.

In the social media post, she wrote:

"My leap year baby Happy birthday to my PRINCESS. May the God of Agaga bless you."

Princess' 17th birthday comes over a month after Empress Gifty celebrated her youngest daughter Princessa's birthday on January 22, 2025, a few days after she buried her late mother Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan in a grand public funeral service at the Tema Community eight Number three School Park.

The 2012 Ghana Music Awards' Gospel Artiste of the Year welcomed her two daughters during her first marriage to her ex-husband Prophet Elisha Osei.

Empress Gifty and her former husband Prophet Elisha Osei, the Head Pastor and Founder of Blessed Generation Chapel International divorced in 2017 after marrying for over a decade. The gospel singer's daughters were five and three years old when their marriage collapsed.

Two years after her divorce from Prophet Elisha Osei, the gospel singer tied the knot with Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, a former high-ranking member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is Empress Gifty's social media post:

Birthday wishes pour in for Empress' daughter

Many people including celebrities filled the comments section of the social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Empress Gifty's daughter, Princess. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

tracey_boakye commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful princess 😍."

rose_ashley_adjei said:

"Happy blessed birthday Princess 👸🥰💖 my yesterday baby is a big woman now 🥰🥰💓."

iamakuagh commented:

"Happy birthday Princess. Be blessed."

adoma881 said:

"Amen ooooo 🙌🙌. May you never lack anything in this world 🎂🥂."

Empress Gifty weeps at her mum's grave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty wept uncontrollably as she went to the cemetery to see her mother's grave.

In a video, the gospel singer wept as she poured holy water and a bottle of powder on the late Agnes Aba Annan's tombstone.

Empress Gifty also expressed how she missed her late mother, who passed away in December 2024 after battling an illness.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

