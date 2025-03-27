Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has gone viral after posting a photo of her afro hairstyle on Instagram

The screen diva and beauty goddess looked gorgeous in a simple African print outfit that highlighted her curves

Some social media users have commented on the viral photos that she shared on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has proved that age is just as she flaunted her natural beauty on Instagram.

The 39-year-old has left Ghanaians gushing over her flawless beauty as she rocked a simple one-handed African print dress to celebrate Ghana's Heritage Month.

Yvonne Nelson slays in a stylish dress and her afro hairstyle. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson.

Yvonne Nelson, one of the most successful actresses and entrepreneurs in Ghana, wore a simple short African print dress that flaunted her fine legs for her photoshoot.

The founder of Yvonne Nelson International School wore mild makeup that complemented her skin tone.

To accessorise her look, the style influencer wore a gold necklace and matching bracelet that elevated her classy look.

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her Afro hair on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's flawless look and outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson slays in a blue dress

Yvonne Nelson looked spectacular in a blue bodycon turtleneck ruched dress that clung to her curvy body.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle and wore heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Yvonne Nelson accessorised her look with an expensive Burberry bag while modelling in black pointed high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson rocks a black dress

A-lister actress Yvonne Nelson stepped out in style in a simple black long-sleeve dress styled with a stylish belt.

She wore a centre-parted long hairstyle and wore mild makeup to complete her look. The celebrity mother strutted in designer high heels

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson teaches art in her school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, who encouraged the students in her school to develop a passion for art at an early age.

The role model and mentor took the students through a one-on-one practical lesson in her school, as advocated for parents to enrol their kids for weekend courses.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that Yvonne Nelson posted on her official Instagram page.

