Ghanaian musician Efya made a bold fashion statement at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party

Efya wore a custom-made corseted dress that made her stand out at the star-studded event on March 22, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Efya's stylish outfit while applauding her glam team

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, was one of the only two female singers who performed at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

The style influencer looked elegant in a strapless corseted dress that flounced her fine legs to perform at the biggest event of the year.

Singer Efya slays in a strapless gown to perform at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish party. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Source: Instagram

Efya looked like a goddess as she took the microphone to show off her incredible singing prowess while stealing the spotlight with her stylish shiny dress.

The fashion designer Aboagye Clothing created the perfect masterpiece that synced with the theme of the lavish birthday party.

The award-winning musician Efya was styled by her longtime friend and stylist Kelvin Vincent who has worked with most A-listers in Ghana.

She wore an attention-seeking choker that matched her look and elegant strappy high heels to the event.

Efya looks charming in a stylish dress

Some social media users have commented on Efya's ravishing look to perform at the Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thats_shayla_brown

"The dress, the voice, the stage movement down those stairs, the hip wiggle.. was all giving Darlin❤️ And @kobina_benyarko The dress was spot-on 🌟 🤩 Thank you for always...👍🏾👏🏾."

akosua7751 stated

"Your performance was beautiful as always. I am proud you are a Ghanaian❤️."

jaylabru

"You look so stunning hun,you are who you think you are period love you girl you will forever be my fav😍😍😍."

Franrlingcah:

"I love her she is different and self-confident 🙌🫶."

Sally Reigns stated:

"You can sing !!!."

Rocstrom stated:

"Dearest Efya @efya_nokturnal pls don’t forget to give us our annual show in December ok. On behalf of all the ginghams, please we beg 🥺😩😩😢."

The video of singer Efya performing at the Bills Credit founder's event in a stylish outfit is below:

Efya drops music video for her new song

Ghanaian musician Efya has set the bar high for female stars who plan to release songs this year with her hit song and best visuals for her music video.

The musician invested in a world-class video that has garnered many comments on social media.

The official music video for Efya's new song is below:

Singer Efya slays in a red cutout dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Efya, who made a daring fashion statement with her outfit.

The ever-gorgeous was one of the best performers at the maiden edition of the Musically Yours event in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on singer Efya's fresh appearance and sophisticated sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh