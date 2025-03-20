Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has conducted a tutorial for her students on how to draw in a video that is circulating online

The founder of her namesake school was dressed like one of the tutors during the art class which was held outside the class

Social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's video from the art lesson that she shared on her Instagram account

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for many young individuals aspiring to pursue careers in acting and education.

The award-winning actress, renowned for her contributions to the film industry, recently opened up a bold move.

She leveraged her assets, including her lavish mansion, to fund the construction of her educational institution, the Yvonne Nelson International School.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson teaches her kids how to draw during art lessons. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson.

Beyond being the founder, Yvonne Nelson is deeply involved in the school’s activities, showcasing her passion for the arts.

In a recent viral video that has captivated audiences on Instagram, she could be seen engaging directly with her students during an art lesson designed to ignite their creativity.

In the video, Yvonne Nelson exuded elegance, wearing a stylish white customized tee paired with a form-fitting black skirt that showcased her fashion sense.

She gracefully demonstrated how to illustrate a picturesque sunset, guiding her students through the artistic process.

Yvonne Nelson showed off her bare face, embracing her natural beauty by going makeup-free and showcasing her hair in a simple yet chic ponytail.

This authenticity not only reflected her personality but also served to motivate her students to embrace their uniqueness and creativity.

Yvonne Nelson teaches kids how to draw

Some social media users have commended Yvonne Nelson for actively engaging in the activities of the school to inspire and motivate the kids to strive for excellence. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

cheicksidi_toure_

"I love you so much my dream is to see you in person and this dream is for soon please God❤️❤️❤️."

pokuaah_grace

"Lord 🙌, keep my going and connect her with right people 🙌wow👏👏👏👏."

goldenroyal982

"I wish @yvonnenelsongh can be my wifey 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

atobrah89

"Love your impact on society Yvonne ❤️❤️."

rozzay_jay21

"YN of The Most High🙌Keep It Up My Love 😍."

Ahwedieabena

"Impressive."

amuzudeladem

"You're doing a great job, ma'am 😍💖❤️."

queenslyvida

"A Queen I stand 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

maame_yaa_boafowaa

"Beautiful 👏👏👏."

queen__dazzy

"❤️❤️❤️ Sending gods love and strength to you 😍😍."

miss_esene

"Hats off to you Yvonne. You did this."

Yvonne Nelson rocks a maxi dress

Ghanaian style influencer Yvonne Nelson also looked elegant in a short-sleeved maxi dress designed with vibrant colours and trendy designs.

She wore black designer sunglasses and accessorised her look with a stylish bracelet and matching fashionable rings for photos she shared previously.

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson rocks a white dress

Yvonne Nelson looked angelic in a white off-shoulder flared dress and a matching white fascinator that elevated her look.

She opted not to wear earrings while smiling beautifully for the cameras in a recent post on her social media platform.

Check out the photos below:

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her designer bags online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Nelson flaunting her expensive fashion items including Bottega Veneta shoes and bags.

The school proprietress has taken over the internet with her stylish outfits styled with her purse and shoes for a viral photoshoot.

The Ghanaian celebrity mother shared images of her most recent acquisition of the designer line on Instagram, attracting attention.

