Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has taken the internet by storm with her stunning new photoshoot.

The captivating host of GHOne TV's morning show showcased a chic and sophisticated look in a carefully curated ready-to-wear outfit from her own women's clothing brand, designed for those who wish to make a statement while maintaining elegance without revealing too much skin.

Serwaa Amihere Looks Gorgeous In A White Blazer And Black Pleated Pants

In the photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere exuded confidence and grace, donning a crisp white button-down blazer that perfectly complemented her black pleated pants, accentuating her curves with every pose.

She wore a side-parted bob hairstyle while the heavy makeup, featuring long, fluttering eyelashes and a soft pink lip, highlighted her natural beauty and allure.

To elevate her ensemble, Serwaa Amihere adorned herself with exquisite accessories, including a dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet and an opulent gold wristwatch that added a touch of luxury.

Completing her sophisticated look, she carried a classic black Chanel bag, seamlessly coordinating with her outfit.

She modelled in elegant high heels that not only added height but also showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Serwaa Amihere slays in pleated pants

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stylish outfit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"God please you have to give me a woman like her to be my wife 😍see shape naw❤️Much love sis😘."

"My intelligent beauty queen 😍❤️Please make sure you don’t wash this attire and dry it on your dry line cus if you do so,you not going to see it again😂."

"Yes, we will make it a great one. Thank you 😍."

"Yes, you are looking so much sweet, elegant, stunning and beautiful with it sweet beautiful queen of mine Serwaa Amihere."

"Mi woman crush ❤️❤️❤️."

Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish jumpsuit

Serwaa Amihere looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve jumpsuit for her photoshoot. She accessories her look with an expensive jewellery set that matches her designer bag and high heels.

She wore flawless makeup that highlighted her features beautifully, while her chic hairstyle added glamour.

Serwaa Amihere slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere who went viral with her beautiful birthday photos, showcasing her radiant beauty.

She dazzled in an elegant all-white ensemble that perfectly complemented her vibrant spirit to celebrate her special day on March 8, 2025.

Social media users on Instagram couldn’t help but rave about her captivating look, praising her style and grace as she embraced another year of life.

