Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4reall, has flaunted her GH¢100,000 Chanel bag on Instagram

The style influencer was photographed in a red bodycon dress that highlighted her curves for the shoot

Ghanaian actresses Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin have commented on Hajia4reall's stylish look

Ghanaian musician and socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4reall, recently showcased her extravagant lifestyle in a beautiful Instagram post that radiated glamour.

Dressed in a striking red long-sleeve bodycon dress, she exuded confidence as the form-fitting ensemble accentuated her curvaceous figure.

Hajia4Reall flaunts her GH¢100,000 Chanel bag on Instagram. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Hajia4reall flaunts her GH¢100,000 Chanel bag

The celebrity mother of one further elevated her look with a luxurious frontal lace blonde hairstyle that cascaded gracefully down her back, emphasising her polished appearance.

Her makeup was impeccable, enhancing her flawless complexion and adding a radiant glow that lit up the street photoshoot.

To complement her high-fashion ensemble, Hajia4reall adorned herself with eye-catching designer Balenciaga earrings and elegant gold rings, all while proudly showcasing her coveted GH¢100,000 Chanel bag, a true symbol of her style and success.

The Instagram photo is below:

Hajia4reall celebrates her birthday

In a delightful turn of events, Hajia4reall recently celebrated a milestone birthday on June 26, 2025. This special occasion marked a poignant chapter in her life, especially as she embraced the day surrounded by loved ones after her release from prison.

For her birthday photoshoot, the fashion icon wore a tailored striped pantsuit crafted by the award-winning Ghanaian stylist Kevin Vincent.

The three-piece ensemble featured a sleek, structured silhouette, highlighted by a sophisticated four-button front that accentuated her shoulders and cinched her waist beautifully.

Her side-parted frontal lace blonde bob hairstyle and flawless makeup rounded out her stylish appearance, while she adorned herself with gold drop earrings, designer bangles, and chic rings, each piece reflecting her exquisite taste.

A striking Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet adorned her wrist, further solidifying her status as a top style influencer in Ghana.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Hajia4reall expressed her reflections on the past year, stating,

"It’s my birthday. And today, I see myself more grounded, more mature, more intentional."

She pledged to protect this evolved version of herself, embracing a future filled with grace and purpose. To show her appreciation, she announced her desire to bless 33 devoted fans with a token of mobile money, encouraging followers to share what they are most grateful for in the comments, accompanied by heart emojis. Her birthday message not only celebrated her personal growth but also aimed to connect with her loyal supporters in a meaningful way.

The Instagram photo is below:

Hajia4reall to buy victims of romance scam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, who was released from the FDC Philadelphia facility in Pennsylvania on May 22, 2025.

The famous mother, Hajia4reall, played a role in a romantic fraud, which earned her a 12-month and one-day jail term.

The well-known socialite and influencer's self-deportation to Ghana has been further detailed by Ghanaian blogger Ebenezer Donkoh.

