Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage would be released from the FDC Philadelphia facility in Philadelphia on May 22, 2025

The celebrity mother was sentenced to a total of 12 months and one day in prison for her involvement in a romance scam

Ghanaian blogger Ebenezer Donkoh has shared more details about the famous socialite and influencer self deportation to Ghana

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall or Mona 4Reall, has once again captured public attention following reports of her release from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia on May 22, 2025.

Hajia4Reall flaunts her expensive cars on Instagram. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

In a significant legal development, Hajia4Reall, a popular style influencer and musician, was sentenced to a total of 12 months and one day in prison after pleading guilty to a serious charge of conspiring to receive stolen funds.

This charge stemmed from her involvement in a sophisticated fraudulent scheme that exploited vulnerable individuals through misleading romantic relationships.

Hajia4Reall to compensate romance scam victims

In a landmark ruling, socialite Hajia4Reall has been ordered to pay restitution totalling $1,387,458 to the victims of her romance scam.

This substantial amount reflects the funds she personally received from approximately 40 victims over a period spanning from 2013 to 2019.

The fraudulent activities involved an elaborate web of deceit, with Hajia4Reall and her co-conspirators making false claims about transporting gold to the United States, resolving fictitious FBI investigations, and facilitating financial access for a fictional U.S. Army officer purportedly stationed in Afghanistan.

Initially, when she entered her guilty plea in February 2024, Hajia4Reall had agreed to a much higher restitution and forfeiture amount of $2,164,758.41.

However, after further legal proceedings, the final sentencing in June 2024 adjusted these amounts to the current figure of $1,387,458, indicating a potential reassessment of the evidence or her financial circumstances.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

US government to monitor Hajia4Reall in Ghana

In addition to the restitution payments, influencer Hajia4Reall would be subject to "three years of supervised release," a period during which she will be monitored for compliance with the law.

Reports indicated that upon her release, Hajia4Reall will undergo a process for self-deportation to Ghana.

Notably, popular blogger Ebenezer Donkoh shared on Facebook that U.S. government agencies, along with their partners, would continue to closely monitor her activities for the subsequent three years to ensure compliance with the terms of her sentencing.

This case has raised significant awareness about the dangers of romance scams and the impact they can have on victims, prompting discussions on the need for stronger protective measures against such fraudulent schemes in the future.

Check out below:

The US government is to monitor Hajia4Reall in Ghana. Photo credit: @ebenezerdonkor.

Source: Facebook

