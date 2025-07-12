Award-winning Ghanaian Berla Mundi has shared her secret beauty skincare products in a viral video

The TV3 presenter showed off her bare face with makeup in the tutorial video, which has gone viral on Instagram

Some social media users have shared their excitement in the comments as her second pregnancy rumour spread after her last public appearance

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has captivated her followers with her insightful skincare tips, revealing the secrets behind her radiant and smooth complexion.

The beloved TV3 presenter, who was rumoured to have welcomed a baby abroad, exuded elegance as she showcased her favourite beauty products in a captivating tutorial video.

Berla Mundi shows off her smooth no-makeup face in a viral video. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi flaunts her natural face

Dressed in a flowing tie-dye maxi dress that complemented her vibrant personality, Berla Mundi demonstrated the power of her skincare line, for which she has been proudly appointed brand ambassador for 2024.

With grace, she used a gentle facial wipe to remove her dramatic makeup, illustrating the efficacy of the products while emphasising their exfoliating properties that contribute to her luminous skin.

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi slays in a stylish maxi outfit

Berla Mundi recently drew attention with her stylish appearance at a highly anticipated event on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The TV3 Ghana presenter was among a host of influential figures at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked VIP Experience, held at the exquisite Nsuomnam Seafood and Fish restaurant in Accra.

The event, organised by Samsung Ghana, unveiled the latest innovative smartphone collection, featuring the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Fold 7, and new Galaxy Watches.

Berla Mundi slays in beautiful two-piece outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: UGC

Among the distinguished attendees were the talented musician KiDi, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, lifestyle influencer Princess Ama Burland, and fellow media personality Giovani Caleb.

In a series of lively videos captured from the event, Berla Mundi radiated joy as she made a vibrant solo entrance, dressed in an eye-catching blue and white striped ensemble.

Her infectious smile lit up the room as she exchanged warm greetings with guests, embodying the spirit of the event and leaving a lasting impression on all who were present.

The Instagram video is below:

Otumfuo honours Berla Mundi at Manhyia Palace

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II honoured broadcaster Berla Mundi with the Creative Art and Innovative Award at the Millennium Excellence Awards held in May 2025.

This unique award solidified her status as a stakeholder in Ghana's media and creative arts landscape.

The highly attended award announcement took place at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region with TV3 Presenter Naa Ashorkor as the host of the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Pregnant Berla Mundi models in maternity dresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on heavily pregnant Berla Mundi, who wowed her fans with her maternity outfits.

The TV3 presenter dazzled in flawless ready-to-wear attire as she filmed several advertisements for different brands.

Ghanaians have shown their admiration for Berla Mundi, who has become a full-time brand influencer on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh