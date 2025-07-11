Ghanaian musician Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, popularly called Eno Barony, has landed a new ambassadorial deal

The award-winning female rapper has been named as a brand ambassador for a top textile manufacturing company

Some social media users have commented on female rapper Eno Barony's new look for the photoshoot

Ghanaian musician Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, widely known in the music industry as Eno Barony, has officially been named the brand ambassador for Verbelle Limited and their exclusive line, Premium Olande Fabrics.

The award-winning female rapper disclosed the exciting news through a series of captivating posts on her various social media platforms, garnering significant attention from her fanbase and the fashion community alike.

Eno Barony joins Premium Olande Fabrics as the new brand ambassador. Photo credit: @enobarony.

Eno Barony models in a stylish dress

In a viral announcement, Eno Barony showcased her beauty in a chic long-sleeve black dress that elegantly highlighted her toned legs.

This photoshoot marked her first collaboration with the brand, and she exuded confidence and grace.

Staying true to her signature style, she complemented her outfit with a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle, striking heavy makeup, bold eyeshadow, and long, fluttering eyelashes that accentuated her expressive facial features.

To complete her look, Eno adorned herself with gold statement earrings and matching, fashionable rings, showcasing her flair for style.

Check out the photos below:

Eno Barong endorses Premium Olande Fabrics

Premium Olande Fabrics has built a reputable foundation over the years as a distinguished textile brand specialising in high-quality, luxurious fabrics that are sought after in the realms of fashion, upholstery, and interior design.

As the face of Verbelle Limited, Eno Barony is set to engage in a wide array of promotional activities. This includes donning and showcasing the exquisite fabrics at various events, expos, and within advertising campaigns.

Additionally, she will play a pivotal role in launching newly curated collections, collaborating with fashion stylists, designers, and tailors to elevate the visibility and appeal of the fabric line.

This partnership signified a monumental milestone in Eno Barony's diverse career, emphasising her influence beyond the music scene and her significant impact on the fashion and textile industry in Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

Eno Barony's early life and education

Eno Barony was raised in a nurturing environment by her missionary parents, her father, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom, and her mother, Mrs. Rebecca Nyame Adom.

This upbringing instilled in her a deep appreciation for music and faith from a young age. She began her education at Shallom Preparatory School, progressed to Cambridge Academy, and ultimately completed her Junior High School education at Methodist J.H.S. For her senior secondary education, she attended Methodist Day Secondary School in Tema.

Eager to expand her horizons, she later pursued her tertiary education at Kumasi Polytechnic, where she further honed her skills and talents.

Check out the photos below:

Eno Barony's music career

Eno Barony's musical odyssey commenced in 2012, but she truly captured the attention of listeners in 2014 with the release of her hit singles "Wats Ma Name" and the remix of "Tonga" by Joey B featuring Sarkodie.

Her rendition of "Tonga" became particularly noteworthy, as she was recognised as the first Ghanaian female rapper to achieve over one million views on YouTube, marking a significant achievement in her career.

Over the years, Eno has collaborated with a plethora of esteemed artists, including industry heavyweights like Shatta Wale, Medikal, Stonebwoy, and Wendy Shay.

Her discography boasted numerous notable tracks, such as "Juicy Me," "Daawa," "King of Queens," and "God Is a Woman."

Her 2020 single "Rap Goddess" further solidified her standing in the Ghanaian music landscape, showcasing her lyrical prowess and unique style.

Check out the photos below:

Eno Barony's awards and recognition

Throughout her career, Eno Barony has garnered several accolades and recognitions that highlight her exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry.

In 2021, she made history by becoming the first female rapper to win the prestigious "Best Rap Performance" award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with her powerful track "God is a Woman."

That same year, she was honoured with the title of "Rapper of the Year" at the 3Music Awards, marking another significant achievement in her journey.

Her influence has transcended borders, as she was globally recognised with the "Best Female Rap Act in Africa" award at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in 2020, further establishing her as a formidable force in the African music scene.

Check out the photos below:

Eno Barony slays in a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ruth Nyame Adom, a Ghanaian rapper better known by his stage name Eno Barony, has emerged as a fashion influencer on Instagram.

The gifted female artist improved her sense of style as she modelled in a stylish two-piece outfit for her latest shoot.

Commenters on social media have praised Eno Barony's fashionable appearance, hair, and cosmetics in her most recent online photos.

