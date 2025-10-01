A 55-year-old woman has gone viral after a video of her wedding makeup video was shared on TikTok

The Ghanaian bride with an infectious smile looked elegant in a white bridal robe for the makeup video

Some social media users have commented on the makeup makeover video, which Barima Makeup Artistry posted online

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has found love at the age of 55. The calm and lovely woman looked younger than her age for the makeup makeover video.

55-year-old bride rocks heavy makeup

A Ghanaian male makeup artist based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Barima Makeup Artistry, has shared the story of the newest bride on Instagram.

In a viral TikTok, the makeup artist showed a before-and-after makeup makeover video where he prepped the bride's skin.

The gorgeous bride looked a decade younger than her age as she wore flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and smoky eyes.

She wore an expensive side-parted full frontal lace hairstyle, which was styled to the side as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

Ghanaians congratulate 55-year-old bride

Some social media users have congratulated the bride ahead of her nuptials, while others pray for their loved ones to also find love.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Aqosuah Toosweet stated:

"Tapping into this blessing for my mom."

❤️Nana💖too cute stated:

"And you’re in ur 20’s crying? God is still working girl, wipe ur tears😊… Congratulations mama🎊❤️🥰."

Abena_toosweet0 stated:

"Bra wei de3 )sesa hy3br3 oh😩."

Adepa's Kitchen stated:

"Makeup kraa sesa nipa na Nyankopong."

Awonlie bulisa ba stated:

"Who said God can’t make the impossible possible."

Blush with TEE Beauty Artistry

"Tapping this blessing for my mum."

Rarissime stated:

"Isaiah 60:22 says, When the time is right, even a basket will hold water for you. Congratulations 🎊 mom."

Angelo stated:

"Make up mo transformation 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

The TikTok video of the 55-year-old bride is below:

