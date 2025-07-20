Ghanaian gospel musician and esteemed member of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus has impressed with her look at her daughter's wedding

The legendary gospel singer wore a custom-made purple lace gown and fascinator for the church event

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride, Michelle Owusu Ansah, and her daughter's looks on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician and esteemed member of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Monica Owusu Ansah, has garnered widespread attention as her eldest daughter showcased exquisite fashion choices for her lavish white wedding.

The former Aburi Girls student captivated all in attendance with a dazzling floor-length white lace gown that exuded elegance and grace during the church ceremony.

Monica of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus prays for her daughter as she walks down the aisle. Photo credit: @bigdaywithsherim.

Ghanaian bride Michelle slays in a stylish gown

Ghanaian bride Michelle Owusu opted for an enchanting long-sleeve gown, adorned with intricate sparkling details that perfectly complemented her skin, enhancing her natural beauty.

Her makeup was elegantly understated, allowing her to glow effortlessly, while a classy frontal lace ponytail hairstyle drew even more focus to her lavish wedding attire.

Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew has received positive reviews for making the bride stand out with her stylish white gown.

Ghanaian bride models in a beaded robe

In delightful snapshots, the pretty Ghanaian bride donned a delicate white beaded lace bridal robe for an enchanting photoshoot alongside her beautiful bridesmaids.

This gown, featuring a long floral design, perfectly befitted her status as the daughter of a legendary gospel artist, capturing sophistication without revealing too much skin.

Monica Owusu Ansah rocks a corset gown

Monica Owusu Ansah, the proud mother of the bride, also turned heads in a regal purple corseted gown at her daughter’s wedding, presenting an incredible sight as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

The style influencer showcased her fashion sense with a stunning giant fascinator that harmonised beautifully with her structured outfit and elegant high heels.

Her look was further enhanced by bold makeup and tasteful accessories, including simple earrings and coordinating bracelets.

Ghanaian bride rocks glittering kente gown

In additional photos, Ghanaian bride, Michelle Owusu Ansah, looked breathtaking in a full beaded rhinestone two-tone kente gown during her traditional wedding ceremony.

The joyful bride, with an infectious smile and captivating dance skills, radiated glamour in the exquisitely crafted corseted kente ensemble as she joyfully recited her marital vows in the presence of her beloved family and in-laws.

The handsome and tall groom King didn't disappoint with his tailored-to-fit agbada for the reception party.

Monica Owusu Ansah's daughter weds in style

Source: YEN.com.gh