Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has taken over Instagram with her beautiful birthday photos

The curvy and fashionable female celebrity promoted her haircare brand as she turned a year older

Stephanie Benson, Nikki Samonas, and others have commented on Lydia Forson's lovely post

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The style influencer and outspoken social media commentator turned a year older on October 24, 2025, in grand style.

Lydia Forson looks gorgeous in a stylish two-piece outfit to celebrate her 41st birthday. Photo credit: @lydiaforson.

Lydia Forson captures attention with birthday outfit

Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur Lydia Forson once again supported a local fashion designer as she marked her birthday.

She was photographed in a beautiful hand-painted sleeveless top with 'UnapologeThick' boldly written on it.

The style influencer paired the top with a green thigh-high ruffled skirt, which accentuated her legs.

The hardworking CEO of Kinky Matters flaunted her beautiful Bantu knot hairstyle while wearing striking makeup.

She accessorised with a silver jewellery set and posed to highlight her pink earrings and green polished nails.

Lydia Forson looks classy in a pink outfit at an event before her 41st birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @lydiaforson.

In her birthday post, Lydia Forson wrote:

"Letter to my Present. Dear Lydia, Today, breathe. Pause for a moment and look at how far you’ve come. The roads you walked weren’t always rosy."



"There were nights when your prayers were whispers, and your dreams felt almost impossible. But still, you kept trusting. You kept believing. And God, in His quiet way, kept lighting your path.



"Remember that little notebook. the one filled with dreams too big to fit in? Well, look around you now. Every line, every word, every seed you planted in faith, you’ve watched them bloom.



"Today, I celebrate you. Not just the woman the world sees, but the one who fought silent battles, who smiled through storms and who kept going even when it was tough.



"When you were born, He already had a loud, audacious, and colourful plan for your life. And so far, He hasn’t missed a single beat."

The Instagram photos of Lydia Forson's birthday are below:

Lydia Forson models a stylish skirt

Lydia Forson previously captured attention at the 2025 Afriwocc event in Accra, where she wore a branded top and a custom-made African print skirt.

During the event, she shared her story and discussed topics such as climate change, sustainability, and how green businesses like Kinky Matters operate.

The A Letter From Adam star looked exquisite in a beautiful cornrow hairstyle as she switched up her look for the event. The Instagram photos are below:

Lydia Forson slays in a pleated outfit

Award-winning businesswoman Lydia Forson also previously earned praise online for supporting her friends' businesses.

She was spotted in a stylish two-piece pleated outfit at the launch of an empowerment initiative by business executive Dedo Kofi in Accra.

Social media users were captivated by her beautiful turban and square-shaped black bag. The Instagram photos are below:

Lydia Forson reacts to YAGSHS hair policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lydia Forson’s reaction to an emotional video showing a first-year Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School (YAGSHS) student being forced to trim her long hair.

She offered a solution to secondary school heads to prevent girls from losing their confidence, with social media users applauding the influencer for speaking out against certain outdated practices.

