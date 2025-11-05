Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir online with her latest looks for her viral photoshoot

The style icon wore two trendy looks by the same designer to tell different stories on her verified Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's gorgeous looks and elegant hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has sparked debate online with her new look.

The celebrity, a mother of two, was photographed in two similar outfits, each with a different caption.

Nana Akua Addo asks fans to comment on her look as she dresses like a side-chick. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Nana Akua Addo slays like a side chick

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir as she flaunted her fine legs in a short dress by Matopedia for her latest photoshoot.

She wore a turtle-neck, long-sleeved, form-fitting dress which highlighted her curves as she catwalked like a supermodel.

Nana Akua Addo wore a stylish gold belt designed with small bags to match her tiny black bag. The global style icon completed her look with a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Nana Akua Addo slays like a trophy wife

In another photoshoot, Nana Akua Addo wore an elegant outfit from the same designer. The fashion entrepreneur described her look as that of a faithful wife with a high fashion sense.

She wore a custom-made Matopedia Atelier long-sleeved corseted top, which defined her perfect silhouette, and paired it with a below-the-knee bodycon skirt.

She opted for her famous wooden bag while maintaining her golden high heels.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a stylish pleated dress

Nana Akua Addo has become a celebrity muse for many local, African and top international fashion designers.

For her latest look, she wore a ready-to-wear piece from a top Nigerian clothing brand for an interview at TV3.

The style influencer looked flawless in the billowing sleeve dress, and she modelled in pink strappy high heels to celebrate October Pink Month.

Nana Akua Addo amazes fans in a crochet gown

Ghanaian screen goddess Nana Akua Addo has yet again uncovered another talented fashion designer

She looked like a beauty goddess in a sleeveless crochet dress designed with over 10 colours for a video shoot.

Many of her celebrity friends commented on her blunt-cut hairstyle, which has become a favourite in the last quarter of the year.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a Christie Brown dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo, who wore a stylish outfit by Christie Brown at an event.

The fashion icon styled her look with a wooden bag, which became the talk of the town on Instagram.

Social media users concluded that Nana Akua Addo is one of Africa's biggest style icons.

