Christabel Ekeh has resurfaced in the public scene after being absent from the film industry in recent years

In a social media post, the veteran actress showed off her new figure after undergoing a physical transformation

Christabel Ekeh's new look has stirred reactions from fans who trooped to the comment section to share their reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actress and model Christabel Ekeh has courted attention after resurfacing in public from her hiatus.

Veteran Actress Christabel Ekeh resurfaces after a long hiatus and flaunts her massive transformation. Photo source: @newchristabelekeh

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Christabel, renowned for her roles in many high-profile Ghallywood and Nollywood movies, took to her official Instagram page to share a carousel post of herself on a vacation abroad.

In a series of photos, the veteran actress wore an embellished square top with shorts and a high-heeled shoe as she turned and posed for the camera in the midst of others beside a swimming pool. The location appeared to be that of a hotel.

In a video, the actress wore dark sunglasses and a black hat and accessorised with golden earrings and a bracelet as she showed off her massive physical transformation. She looked slimmer and curvier.

Christabel Ekeh's sighting marked a rare public appearance for the veteran actress who has been out of the public scene for a while now.

She accompanied the social media post with the caption:

"Thank you Jesus ❤️🙏. Back shots all day."

The social media post of Christabel Ekeh flaunting her massive physical transformation is below:

Who is Christabel Ekeh?

Christabel Ekeh, born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother, entered the film industry in the late 2000s after graduating from the University of Ghana with a degree in theatre arts.

YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo slims down in latest photos after a one-year weight loss journey. Photo source: @nanayaa_woodward

Source: Instagram

She starred alongside top Ghanaian actors like Majid Michel, John Dumelo, Prince David Osei, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Olu Jacobs, Yvonne Okoro, Van Vicker, Adjetey Anang, and many others.

She also started a career as a model and participated in the Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant in 2008, where she managed a second-place finish.

Throughout her career, she earned nominations at several high-profile movie award schemes, including the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

In 2022, Christabel, who has also found herself in the centre of controversy in the past, announced on social media that she had welcomed her first child. She also posted a photo of herself holding a baby.

Since 2023, the veteran Ghanaian actress has rarely featured in movies and has remained silent and out of the limelight.

Christabel Ekeh's physical transformation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cyboateng commented:

"Good to see you again. You’re looking fabulous 🔥."

Mia_de_barbie said:

"It has been ages mama. You are looking fly 😍."

Betchamps_food_ventures wrote:

"Oh, I really missed you on the screen. 😍"

Serwaa Opoku Addo shows new slim figure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Opoku Addo showed off her new slim figure after countless gym sessions abroad.

In a social media post, the YOLO TV series actress compared her old photos to her new photos to show fans how far she had come in her weight loss journey.

Serwaa Opoku Addo's physical transformation triggered many positive reactions from fans, who drooled over her.

Source: YEN.com.gh