2025 Ghanaian bride have proven that kente is a versatile fabric which can be used to design any style

Some young, beautiful and fashionista Ghanaian brides made headlines with their kente gowns from January to October

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top 10 gorgeous women who tied the knot in breathtaking outfits

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana has officially recognised kente as a national fabric, making it a wardrobe staple for every woman.

2025 brides and their talented fashion designers have continued to break barriers as they push their creativity to the next level.

Here are top 10 Ghanaian brides who nearly broke the internet with their kente styles. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian Brides embrace unique kente designs

Kente has long been one of Ghana's most iconic symbols of culture and elegance, especially at traditional weddings.

Today, however, Ghanaian fashion designers have taken this heritage fabric to new heights, blending creativity, modern trends, and personal flair to craft unforgettable kente bridal styles.

From bold colour palettes to unconventional cuts and contemporary accessories, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of October brides who are redefining what traditional wear looks like.

Ghanaian bride looks elegant in beaded kente gown

The beautiful bride looked terrific in a yellow beaded gown as she posed for the cameras before reciting her marital vows.

Ghanaian fashion designer and CEO of Groovy Thread, Ebenezer Obeng Mireku outdid himself with the details of this gown.

The melanin bride wore classy drop earrings to match the trendsetting kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks glittering kente with choker

The beautiful Ghanaian bride turned heads at her traditional wedding with her stylish form-fitting kente gown.

The fashion designer added unique details including a custom-made choker which made her glow as she arrived with her husband.

She wore a simple frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her glamorous look for the wedding.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks halter-neck kente gown

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride mesmerised her husband and wedding guests with her corseted kente gown.

She showed off her dance moves in the petal sleeved full beaded gown with unique halter-neck design for her traditional wedding.

For the bridal glam, she opted for a classy centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks backless kente gown

Ghanaian hairstylist and owner of Allure by Betsy did not disappoint with her look for her traditional wedding.

She wore backless corseted kente gown designed with unique beads which sparkled as she posted for the cameras.

The celebrity hairstylist impressed many with her simple yet classy hairstyle which showing off her dance moves.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks green off-shoulder kente gown

Ghanaian actor Fiifi Coleman's beautiful wife turned heads with her custom-made kente gown for their traditional wedding in the Ashanti Region.

The fashion designer used quality petal applique to design the sleeves which complimented her melanin skin.

The celebrity bride wowed many with her flawless makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Jamila rocks one-hand kente gown

Ghanaian stylist and businesswoman Empress Jamila nearly broke the internet with one-hand kent gown.

The celebrity bride wore a custom-made ensemble by Pistis GH which proved that she is a top female designer in Ghana.

Ghanaian stylist Empress Jamila weeps on her wedding day. Photo credit: @reggies_makeover.

Source: Instagram

Empress Jamila looked elegant in the Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup by Reggies Makeover for her traditional wedding.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks kente gown with embroidery

Ghanaian bride Bernice made a lovely bride as she wore a custom-made gown by Saadia Sanusi for her traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned bride looked like a goddess in the colourful kente gown with unique beading pattern and embroidery on her big day.

She wore a classy frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look as she posed for the cameras.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks kente with short sleeves

Ghanaian bride Mandy stole the spotlight at her wedding with her simple short-sleeved kente gown for the traditional ceremony.

The fashion designer used green glittering beads to designed a unique v-shaped designed in the kente gown.

For the bridal glam, she wore a coloured side-parted hairstyle which cascaded on her shoulders.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride wore a low-neckline kente gown

The beautiful sister-in-law of Ghanaian personality Anita Sefa-Boakye didn't disappoint with her gorgeous kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The daughter of the wealthy hotelier wore a structured kente gown which highlighted her unique curves for the viral event.

The fashion designer looked spectacular in a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle which defined her facial features.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian bride models in glittering kente gown

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride wore a perfectly designed kente gown with distinctive beading pattern for her traditional wedding.

She opted with beautiful braids hairstyle and mild skin tone makeup look on her big day as she married the love of her life.

The fashion designer impressed many with the beautiful kente dress she used for a long train which caught the attention of wedding guests.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner weds in stylish kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale who wore a classy kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The celebrity bride and her bridesmaids turned heads with their flawless looks and hairstyle on Instagram.

Some social media users congratulated the celebrity bride Nana Ama Royale on her nuptials.

Source: YEN.com.gh