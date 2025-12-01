Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronitaa, has stepped up her look for her birthday shoot

The rising style influencer wore a classy three-piece leather outfit to mark her birthday in grand style

Some social media users have commented on Afronitaa's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa, known in private life as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has released her birthday photos online.

The University of Ghana student wore a stylish two-piece ensemble by a young male designer for her photoshoot.

Afronitaa slays in a leather outfit for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @afronitaa.

Afronitaa celebrates her birthday

University of Ghana graduate and dancer Afronitaa turned a year older on November 30, 2025, in grand style.

She wore a classy strapless leather top and matching pants, which she styled with a trench coat for her birthday shoot.

Afronitaa ditched her regular short and elegant hairstyle for a frontal lace, coiled hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The chief executive of Afrokids Star Academy enhanced her natural look with heavy makeup on her special day.

To complete her look, Afronitaa introduced her new black designer high heels, elevating her look beyond regular street style.

The Instagram photos of Afronitaa's classy look for her birthday in 2025 are below:

Lisa Quama comments on Afronitaa's birthday post

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama and other influencers have commented on Afronitaa's custom-made outfit for her birthday photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lisaquama reacted:

"Me: Wyd this year for your birthday Dani : nothing serious Me after seeing this post : eiiii🤣❤️."

kwadwo_man commented:

"Happy birthday Akosua ❤."

teacherblessing_official reacted:

"😍😍 happy birthday darling."

iamafro_kid stated:

"God bless your new age star girl 🎊🎊🙌."

adjoa_lee stated:

"Oh my! Happy birthday Dani💖🎉🎉🎉. Blessed birthday Danita🎉❤️."

adaeze.onuigbo stated:

"Happiest birthday darling 🎂🎂."

warriorrecoba_ stated:

"Happy birthday star girl🎉🍾💯."

Afronitaa turns heads with her long braids before her birthday shoot in November 2025. Photo credit: @afronitaa.

Afronitaa graduates from the University of Ghana

Dancer Afronitaa has opened up about how she balanced school and work during her four years at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The 2024 Britain's Got Talent third runner-up recounted how she juggled her ambassadorial deals while meeting her assignment deadlines.

She shared 10 photos to summarise all the beautiful memories she made during her four years in school.

"Balancing school and my passion hasn’t always been easy, but God carried me through🥹💃🏼📚. From sleepless study nights to bright stage lights, fun dance days, the good times and the bad - it all led to this moment. Last paper written, 4 years of University complete. Today, I celebrate the end of this chapter with a grateful heart ❤️📖 Cheers to a new beginning, the next level and higher heights."

The Instagram photos are below:

Afronitaa flaunts Kpanlogo dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa, who showed off her Kpanlogo dance moves in a viral video.

While mastering her dance skills, Afronitaa's dance students observed her with amazement and cheered her on.

Some social media users have reacted to Afronitaa's dance video, which is trending on Instagram.

