President John Dramani Mahama has endorsed Wendy Shay's Ready Album in a viral video on Instagram

The Too Late hitmaker was overwhelmed as the president accepted the compact disc of her Ready Album

Some social have commented on Wendy Shay's video, which she posted on Instagram after the FNB Presidential Golf Tournament

President John Dramani Mahama has received a special copy of Wendy Shay's Ready Album compact disc.

The award-winning Ghanaian musician had a rare opportunity to meet the former president for a brief moment at a star-studded event.

President Mahama receives his copy of Wendy Shay's Ready Album CD at the FNB Presidential Golf Tournament. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

President Mahama commends Wendy Shay's musical contributions

Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, began December 2025 with a presidential endorsement.

This came after she presented President John Dramani Mahama with a copy of her latest album, Ready, which features viral tracks and has sparked predictions that she could win Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In a viral video, Wendy Shay appeared visibly emotional as President Mahama spoke about following her musical journey. She hit her hand on her chest, overwhelmed with emotion, to express her joy and fulfilment at receiving such encouraging words from the former president.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay and President John Dramani Mahama is below:

Ghanaians comment on Wendy Shay's video

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay and President Mahama's video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ayawin Nashiru stated:

"Queen for Africa not only Ghana. Proud to have the lovely queen on board. God bless you mummy."

Jonny Jones stated:

"What a leader, what a President ! Tears flowing from my eyes, watching it over and over ...I LOVE THIS MAN."

Rudolf Acheampong stated:

"Happy fabulous birthday my visionary JDM, I wish to meet him one day, thus my dream."

Vision Peprah Bright stated:

"Mr President, she’s the one who said: “Mahama p3 hw3” in one of her hit songs."

James Watt Jnr stated:

"Happy birthday H.E Cheers to long life and more blessings."

Theviper Sogbolisa Burgger stated:

"JDM is very active online, so he knows what is going on with his people, not like Nebuchadnezzar."

Wendy Shay shares her throwback photo before she meets with President John Mahama. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Korkor Shay trends at 2025 Shay concert

Wendy Shay's goddaughters, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay, made an appearance at the just-ended 2025 Shay Concert held at the West Hills Mall.

The two young dance influencers stole the spotlight with their energetic performances, stylish outfits, and fan interactions. Korkor Shay, in particular, brought her vibrant energy to the event with her impressive dance moves, earning praise from fans online.

Wendy Shay proposes with her goddaughter, Tracy and Korkor Shay at the 2025 Shay concert. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

She was clad in a long-sleeve top and designer jeans as she showed her support for Wendy Shay.

The Instagram video of Korkor Shay at the 2025 Shay concert is below:

Fan weeps after losing iPhone at concert

A young Ghanaian woman shared her ordeal in a viral video after losing her iPhone 17 Pro Max at the concert.

She narrated that the expensive device was stolen during a moment of excitement when Shatta Wale threw GH¢5 notes into the crowd while performing.

The fan revealed she had unboxed the phone just a day before the event, making the loss even more devastating.

The X video is below:

