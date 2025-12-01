Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has spoken for the first time after the late Daddy Lumba's one-week observance

The brand influencer made a post on her official X platform, which has become the talk of the town on social media

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions to lawyer Serwaa Amihere's post about the late Daddy Lumba's funeral

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has gone viral after she shared her candid opinion about the late Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

In a viral post, the lawyer shared her thoughts after a court ruling from Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit was announced online.

Serwaa Amihere reacts after the court ruling announcing Odo Broni as a legal wife trends online after she graced Daddy Lumba's one-week observance. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Serwaa Amihere reacts after court ruling

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere disclosed that the family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh could go ahead and plan for his final funeral rites.

Serwaa Amihere expressed her appreciation to the Most High God after the court ruling was finally out.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair and Office & Co clothing brand made these comments on Ghanaian blogger NYDJ Live's post on the X platform.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's post

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's post on the X platform. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afia Pokuwa Boansi - Boateng stated:

"Ayeekoo Serwaa and Afia Akoto ....3da mu enimu."

De Duchess stated:

"No madam, papa shee and Akosua brempomaa are on their way to convince Akosua serwaa to go and appeal in court over the ruling. So we're waiting for part 2 wai."

Akosua Addo commented:

"No, it has remained with the lumba sister vs abusuapanin issue nu they both are also dragging the date of funeral plus the one week."

Ayisi Meshack stated:

"If he wants peace, nothing stops him from preparing for peace....we are made up of who we think we are."

Afia Korankyewaa commented:

"Noo..Lumba need fresh braids oo cus they will start another court soon on the money and who killed Lumba..boi."

Smiley Ama Cynthia stated:

"After getting what you want abi."

Serwaa Amihere poses with the late Daddy Lumba before his demise on July 26, 2025. Photo credit: @realdaddylumba.

Odo Broni bathes in champagne after ruling

The second wife of Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni, has caused a stir with her method of celebration following the court ruling.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a happy-looking Odo Broni sat on a chair at the East Legon residence of the late musician as her PA poured champagne on her head.

Some social media users claimed that the act is a form of cleansing after she was defamed online.

Akosua Serwaa's judge speaks after ruling

The Kumasi High Court, on Friday, November 28, 2025, declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife icon as she had demanded.

According to reports, Odo Broni was able to demonstrate that she was legally married to Daddy Lumba, but Akosua Serwaa was unable to do so. This decision was made by the judge, Justice Dorinda Smith.

According to a Citi FM report, Serwaa's marriage certificate, which she used to prove that she married Lumba in Germany in accordance with the ordinance, was declared fake.

The judge further ordered that Priscilla Ofori, popularly called Odo Broni, be acknowledged as Daddy Lumba's second wife and permitted to carry out the widowhood ceremonies.

Daddy Lumba's cousin about his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Daddy Lumba's cousin speaking out about an alleged discussion he had with Odo Broni following the musician's death.

Everyone, including presidents and celebrities, believes that the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was the best Ghanaian artist of all time.

In response to a post outlining the decision made by several Fosu family members, some social media users have called for a probe into the legend's passing.

