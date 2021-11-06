'Ladies, Stop Sending Me Your Raw Photos, My Queue is Already Too long' - KKD

Ghanaian broadcaster, KKD, born Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, has appealed to some ladies to stop sending him raunchy photos

He revealed that some ladies are in the habit of flooding his DM with their steamy pictures

KKD mentioned that they should put a stop to it because his queue is already too long

Ace broadcaster and cultural expert, KKD, born Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, has appealed to some ladies in the habit of sending him raunchy photos to put a stop to it.

Speaking on GTV, KKD disclosed that his inbox gets constantly flooded with steamy pictures from women.

He said he had to block one of his numbers recently because too many ladies were sending him their raw pictures. ''Please stop it,'' he said.

KKD disclosed that he had to resort to responding to them by saying, ''I think you send your pictures to the wrong number.'' His approach, however, has not been successful, he said.

''They come back and say things like 'oh' Mr KKD; this is especially for you.''

KKD appealed to the ladies to stop, insisting that his ''queue is already too long''.

Meanwhile, KKD has blamed the shift in media dynamics on the poor state of our economy, 3news reported.

According to him, Ghanaians are desperately seeking entertainment because they are unhappy with the conditions of living.

KKD revealed this in an interview with Johnny Hughes on 3FM Community Connect.

Source: Yen.com.gh