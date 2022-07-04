Ama from Ghana's Most Beautiful made an appearance on the most recent episode of date rush. She was the beauty queen in 2010

The pretty lady stunned many with her good looks as she was featured on the celebrity segment of the show

Erasmus, a young man who was featured on the show, got selected by Ama. His hilarious answers to her questions had the lady and social media fans laughing

Ghana's Most Beautiful former beauty queen from the 2010 edition, Ama, was featured in the most recent episode of Date Rush.

The beauty queen appeared on the show's celebrity segment to promote a charity program she is doing. Ama is a kind-hearted individual who is known for giving to the less privileged.

Ama vetted the numerous gentlemen by asking tough questions which required eloquence and critical thinking. She said she wanted an intelligent guy to accompany her on her charity project.

Many of the guys tried their best to answer the beauty queen's questions as best as possible. But at the end of the day, her heart got stolen by Erasmus, an intelligent and witty guy.

He impressed Ama and viewers with how he answered the questions and his funny antics after being selected. He danced in excitement.

Social Media Reacts To Ama's Selection

StateMan75 wrote:

Erasmus is so intelligent. Funny guy as well.

kobena_luguche wrote:

This Erasmus guy is something else, he definitely knows how to make things work in his favor

SuccessGarr said:

I really like this date it going to be fun

Awaitey_Emma was excited about the union:

Am happy for this guy ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️Can he

NKETSIAH__ also reacted:

I would be jumping like that too if I bagged that body after a few exchanges.

Camidoh Makes Surprise Appearance On The Celebrity Episode Of Date Rush; Ghanaians react

In other news, Camidoh made an appearance on the recent episode of Date Rush. The celebrity version of the show was done for charity purposes.

The sugarcane hitmaker had everyone surprised when he was featured on the show as they did not expect a celebrity to look for love on live tv, but he was not there for love purposes.

Camidoh was given the opportunity to select a lady of his choice just like in the regular episodes, but this time around, the selected person would join the superstar on a charity project instead of being his date.

