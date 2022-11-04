Ghanaian television host Serwaa Amihere has cautioned Ghanaians against the consumption of imported frozen chicken

The GhOne presenter expressed concern over the preservation time of the imported meat before it arrives in Ghana

Her statement has sparked mixed reactions from social media users; leading some to hold debates on the best solution

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has bad news for chicken lovers in Ghana. In a tweet, the GhOne presenter advised Ghanaians to stop eating imported frozen chicken, which is commonly sold in cold stores.

Serwaa Amihere warns Ghanaians to stop eating imported frozen chicken Photo Source: @Serwaa_Amihere(Twitter) Bagus Sugianto, EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Her comment comes after an observation by the Association of Ghana Industries. The institution stated chicken and other meat products undergo a three-year preservation process before being imported to various African countries.

YEN.com.gh sighted a post by the popular Ghanaian TV host on her verified Twitter account, which read;

Stop eating imported frozen chicken . The AGI says per it’s record imported chicken and other meat products are preserved for at least , 3 years before reaching destination markets in Africa , especially Ghana

Netizens React to Serwaa Amihere's Advice on Frozen Imported Chicken

Her post was met with diverse reactions on Twitter.

@Richdogbatse

Sadly, the Ghanaian poultry industry can not meet the demands of the people.

@leslie_kkay

I figa FDA dey approve them?

@Richingboat

Hmmm! We wish we could stop eating them but local ones are much more expensive

@bizmack11

Palpable lies.. if you want to promote local businesses and made in Ghana produce, that’s fine.

@YaoMawutorFianu

Took them this long to find that out?

John Dumelo Advocates for the Use of Shea Butter in Preparing Food Amidst the High Cost of Cooking Oil

Elsewhere, Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo has proposed using shea butter as a cooking oil instead of the commonly used cooking oil.

John Dumelo shared his thoughts on his social media account amidst the hike in prices of cooking oil. He wrote;

Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?

Source: YEN.com.gh