Businessman Ibrahim Mahama's Porsche 911 Turbo S emerged as the fastest car at the 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by BMW Club.

The Ghanaian business titan controlled the wheel of his Porsche 911 Turbo S in the first round but lost to the driver of a BMW F90 M5 and defending champion Nana Kojo.

Rider Chris takes over the whip of Ibrahim Mahama

Another driver named Chris took over the whip of Ibrahim Mahama in the subsequent rounds, defeating Nana Kojo to win the biggest race in Ghana.

Photos of Ibrahim Mahama and his Porsche 911 Turbo S. Credit: ibrahim_mahama_71/ISSALINKOP (YouTube).

Chris takes home the ultimate prize

Chris received the ultimate prize as the rider of the Grand Master Jet with the coveted title of Ghana's Bike King.

The 2022 Ghana Launch Control was attended by many drivers across the African continent and expatriates on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Per Ghanaweb, the event began with a car and bike show which saw drivers and bikers exhibit their luxurious cars and motorbikes at the Afienya Airstrip, with hundreds of spectators in attendance.

Watch the video below:

