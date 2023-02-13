Social media influencer Kalyjay has opened up about his past feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on The Delay Show

According to Kalyjay, he did not admire how Kwadwo Sheldon chased clout using someone's deceased mother, and this resulted in a heated exchange online

Meanwhile, many comments are pouring in from Twitter users as they share their views on Kalyjay's statements

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian Twitter Influencer Kalyjay has addressed an old feud with celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Kwadwo Sheldon (left) and Kalyjay (right) in photos. Photo Source: @kwadwosheldon @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

In an exclusive interview on The Delay Show, Kalyjay told host Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, that the feud stemmed from Kwadwo Sheldon using someone's deceased mother to chase clout.

He hinted that it did not sit well with him and ended up in an altercation on Twitter.

He added that during the heated exchange, the YouTuber said something that did not order well with him. He noted that Sheldon jabbed him for having a small number of followers, and because of that, he did not see a point in feuding with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He explained that due to that statement Sheldon made, he was motivated to work harder, and currently, he has garnered more followers than Sheldon.

Kalyjay then noted that now that he has more followers on Twitter than Sheldon, he believes the feud has been squashed. He added that he does not have beef with small followers, hence his earlier statement.

When the article was written, Kwadwo Sheldon had 807k followers on Twitter, and Kalyjay had 1.2 million.

Reactions, as Kalyjay opened up about his feud with Kwadwo Sheldon

@usuphyoungslim said:

Sheldon for come see ein boy, vawulence Promax

@eSi_nArm commented:

An interview I have been waiting for

@Cephas_k_Monero stated:

Hard one. Imagine Sheldon not telling you this . Don’t let negative comments discourage you! Work hard. Big ups @gyaigyimii

@FrimpKyei stated:

alaaaaa @gyaigyimii, we don't deal with small accounts anymore, too. Lol, that's all.

@Kenny_414 commented:

It’s been a while since we witnessed beef. Some bro for pour petroleum for this one top

Delay reacts as Abeiku Santana blocks her on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Delay was surprised that her fellow broadcaster Abeiku Santana had blocked her off his Twitter page.

She noted that she did not know why he blocked her; however, she found out when she visited his page when he was trending on social media after being snubbed of a handshake by Despite.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh