Another video of Akrobeto challenging another trader at Dome market surfaced online and got many people laughing

In the video, the woman was tasked to read the news bulletin about Adjetey Anang's advice to the youth, which she struggled to deliver

Many people questioned her educational background in the comments

Kumawood actor and UTV's The Real News host, Akrobeto, got many people laughing hard with another video testing the fluency of Dome market traders.

Akrobeto tests Dome market women in news reading

Another video of Akrobeto testing the reading fluency of another trader at the Dome market has surfaced online.

In the video, the lady was tasked to read the news bulletin concerning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang advice to young creatives in the country.

While struggling to read, Akrobeto interfered and asked her why she was struggling to finish the first sentence. The lady went off at him for putting much pressure on her.

After several tries, UTV's The Real News host did his best to read the news bulletin to her, and this got other traders standing by laughing.

Video of Akrobeto teaching a trader at Dome Market to read the news.

Reactions from Ghanaians on the video

The video got many people laughing hard. People asked about the educational background of the market woman since she struggled to read the script.

nanadjoa_wilmot said:

Slow down mama

twin_lady74 said:

Let's go to the other side the woman doesn't know anything

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Team Afranfranto,we no dey go anywhere

iamwesleyboy said:

did she attend the same school with Agradaa? asking for team Afranfranto

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

This man will kee us with laughter

nanayaajulia said:

I just love this man He is funny

Market woman tries to read a news bulletin about Wendy Shay in a video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Akrobeto tested the reading fluency of the market women at the Dome market by making them read the news for UTV's The Real News.

The lady did her best to read the news bulletin about Wendy Shay's near-fatal accident. She mispronounced the dancehall musician's name as Shingly Wingly, which got many laughing hard.

