Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia shared a video of their adorable twin boy and girl

The moment was taken on the day they left the hospital

Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, musician Sister Deborah and many others talked about the priceless moment in the video

Actress Selly Galley and musician Praye Tiatia shared a video of their twins, a boy and a girl, for the first time since their birth in August 2023.

Selly Galley, Praye Tiatia and their twins leaving the hospital. Image Credit: @sellygalley @prayetiatia

Source: Instagram

Praye Tiatia and Selly reveal the faces of their twins

In the video, Praye Tiatia mentioned that the day Selly Galley arrived at the hospital to deliver their twins, it rained, the same for the day they left the hospital.

The adorable moment was captured when Mr and Mrs Fiawoo left the hospital. Praye Tiatia carried their twins, who lay quietly in their infant car seats.

Captioning the post, which she co-shared on her husband's Instagram page, she wrote:

My heartbeats #TheFiawoos #mytestimony

Video of Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia leaving the hospital in the US after the birth of their twins.

Many were excited after seeing Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia's twins in the video

Actresses Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, musician Sister Deborah and many others took to the comment section to express their joy after having a glimpse of Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia's twins.

gloriaosarfo said:

God Is a good God His name be praised

jackieappiah said:

Beautiful

ameyaw112 said:

From London to New York

sisterdeborah said:

Daddy Yo!

official_dacoster said:

Priceless! ❤️

nanamercykesewaa said:

GOD IS GREAT.

ann_ita1 said:

I smiled throughoutCongratulations again and again dear

f8warrihobaby said:

To God be the Glory. I'm happy for you guys, Selly.

amalena34 said:

Awww, see me smiling like mumu. So so happy for you guys.

maame_002 said:

Congratulations! I pray every lady praying for the fruit of the womb receive it❤️❤️❤️

awo_narkie said:

In God’s own time, he actually makes all things beautiful❤️❤️

ewuraa_posh said:

Look at those cuties❤️❤️❤️❤️o my Godhugs❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

cee4real said:

Indeed,., what God can not do does not exist ❤️❤️❤️

Video of the gender reveal of Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia's twins, a boy and a girl.

Selly Galley flaunts fine curves after birthing twins in birthday photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley marked her 36th birthday on September 25, 2023, and she slayed in jeans in the pictures.

She wore a jeans crop top and fitted trousers and carried a jacket made of jeans. She posed elegantly as she rocked a pair of heeled boots.

Nana Ama McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, Juliet Ibrahim and many others wished her well as she turned a year older.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh