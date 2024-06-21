Afronita visited her alma mater, Wesley Girls' Senior High School, to drop off her little sister, and she was met by a large crowd of excited students

The girls, upon setting their eyes on Afronita, rushed in large numbers to give her a hug, putting a broad smile on the dancer's face

Afronita shared a video of the heartwarming moment on her Instagram page, and her followers were amazed by the love and admiration the young girls have for her

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Afronita received a heartwarming hero's welcome when she visited her alma mater, Wesley Girls' Senior High School, to drop off her little sister. The beloved alumna was met by a large crowd of excited students who could hardly contain their excitement upon seeing her.

As soon as Afronita stepped onto the school grounds, the girls spotted their idol and rushed towards her in a frenzy of admiration. The swarm of enthusiastic students surrounded the dancer, eager to hug her, resulting in a joyful scene that left Afronita beaming with a broad smile.

The video showed a sea of green and yellow uniforms, with students jumping, screaming, and reaching out to touch their beloved alumna.

The touching moment went viral on social media. Afronita shared a video of the event on her Instagram page, capturing the adoration and excitement of the young girls. The dancer's followers were quick to express their amazement and delight at the students' overwhelming love and admiration for her.

Afronita's visit to alma mater warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kezia_sanie said:

We are so proud of you Afronitaaaa. Gey Hey girls dier we are excellent. Star girl for a reason!

adamaa324 commented:

You're the true definition of STARGYALLLLLL!!

san_jera said:

Great. Always checking for this beautiful new content. Keep shining Dani ❤

Gyakie visits little sister

In a similar story, Gyakie visited her sister at St. Roses Senior High School, and the students mobbed her to have a glimpse of her.

Hundreds of students brought out their mobile devices to take photos and videos of the beautiful moment, an act which surprised many Ghanaians.

Many people wondered why so many students boldly had mobile phones out in public as it was illegal to have one in government schools.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

