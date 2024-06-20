Afua Nash, the internet sensation who went viral for her strange way of enjoying Gobɛ, has flaunted her plush apartment in a video

This came after blogger Zionfelix visited her apartment to interview her and also showed off the lovely place where she lived

Many people were unhappy about the attention Afua Nash was receiving as they opined that she was undeserving of the celebrity status

Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has received backlash for visiting the residence of internet sensation Afua Nash, known for her viral video of finishing GH¢25 worth of Gobɛ in a 60-second video.

The plush residence of Afua Nash, the viral gobɛ eater

In the video Zionfelix shared on his verified Instagram page, he noted that the purpose of the visit was to interview Afua Nash, since she had become a viral sensation in the country.

The blogger noted that the moment he landed in Ghana, he was excited to interview the lady to learn more about her and why she enjoyed her meals the way she did.

However, Afua Nash went viral when she enjoyed a delicious meal of plantain and beans known in Ghana as gobɛ.

Upon arriving at Afua Nash's residence with his crew, opened the gates to her apartment and warmly welcomed Zionfelix and his crew.

The lady's home was beautiful; it was an apartment on a floor, and inside was a splash of white on the walls.

She had a dining table on one side of the living room. Afua Nash's living room had a giant flatscreen TV on a television stand and beautiful framed paintings and pictures on the walls.

Below is a video of Zionfelix's visit to Afua Nash's plush apartment:

Reactions to the video

Many Ghanaians were unhappy that Zionfelix was promoting Afua Nash, as they were of the view that she was underserving of a Ghanaian celebrity status in the country.

Below are the reactions to the video:

i_am_nhyiraba said:

So you bought fuel and drove to a lady who eats Gob3 25gh? Are u been serious right now Zion?

josephine_mensah_2 said:

Wei she’s already a celebrity and next year we’ll see her on TGMA RED CARPET. This country ankasa ,I don’t blame her but the one who drive all the to her house with his whole crew to interview her

punamani1 said:

I can't even watch her eat what is that

nanaboateng579 said:

Don't judge her. That's her brand.

rabiu_ikhlas said:

Person dey eat like villager ahh

_dharlington_ said:

People be doing really good stuff out there and you here promoting this ……A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA ‍♂️

this_isama said:

Hmm everything is possible in this Ghana.. small n u will become celebrity.the way I love Zion paa woy3 saa no

ohemaaesther320 said:

U guys make celebrity not even interesting also no respect because everyone is is celebrity

"Show us location": Another curvy gobɛ seller went viral, many drooled over her beauty

YEN.com.gh reported that a curvy gobɛ seller has gone viral on TikTok after a young man took a video of her and shared it on his page.

The man shared the video praising the quality of the beans, but most people were fixated on the beauty of the food vendor.

In the comment section of the video, people asked for the Gobɛ seller's stall location.

