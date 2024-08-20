Second-place winners of the TV3 reality show PM Xtra have jetted off to Singapore for their much-anticipated vacation

A video of them showing off their airport looks and the heartwarming send-off by their family, among other things, has gone viral online

Many fans talked about the Soft Life Geng of DriSey fans making this trip possible, as they wish the couple well on their trip

Drill and Rosey, housemates and contestants of the TV3 reality TV show Perfect Match Xtra, jet off to Singapore in style. The couple secured the second-place spot in the second season of the reality show.

PM Xtra finalists Drill and Rose fly off to Singapore. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @3xtra_tv

Source: Instagram

Drill and Rosey jet off to Singapore

TV3 shared a video on Instagram and noted that the PM Xtra finalists were jetting off to Singapore as part of the package for appearing on the show.

"Off to Singapore ✈️ #PerfectMatchXtra finalists, Drill and Rosey off to enjoy their vacation 😍#TV3GH"

In the video, the couple were seen arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with their family, who were there to send them off.

Drill and his girlfriend, the ever-gorgeous Rosey, displayed how they travelled in style by showing their seats on the plane, among other things.

Video of Drill and Rosey's trip.

Reactions to Drill and Rosey's travel video

Many fans in the comment section expressed their displeasure at the reality show's organisers, TV3, for not acknowledging the fanbase of Drill and Rosey, Soft Life Geng of DriSey, who made this trip possible.

Below are the opinions of fans to the video posted by TV3 on Instagram:

ewuradjoapat said:

"And yes!!! The fans (SLG) of Drill and Rosey did that for them"

ewuradjoapat said:

"SOFT LIFE GENG of DRISEY kingdom did that for Drill and Rosey for three different countries 😍👏👏"

msbelinda_owusuaa said:

"If their ambassadorial deals and giftings are not posted then there is no needed to post their vacations….."

gella_kisses_ said:

"What kind of caption is this at least acknowledge the fans that made it possible for them 🤦‍♀️"

benny_cudji_ said:

"Have you even been able to fulfill all the wins . You poke their fans and when they react you call them toxic and a slippery place . You never posted them when they were endorsed but wants to steal glory"

Tessy weeps after her bae cheats on her

YEN.com.gh reported that PM Xtra contestant Tessy was heartbroken and wept bitterly after her fellow housemate Hermes snatched her boyfriend from her.

Hermes and JeyChrys made her jealous as they spent quality time together during bedtime while Tessy was alone in the house.

Many Ghanaians on social media were unhappy with JeyChrys' behaviour, describing it as a betrayal.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh