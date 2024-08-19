United Showbiz host MzGee got many people speculating about her being pregnant after videos of her hosting the 2024 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA emerged online

For her look, the seasoned media personality rocked an oversized shirt dress and a sparkling pair of trousers made of lace

Many people in the comment section of the social media posts prayed that the rumours were true, while others sent her their best wishes

United Showbiz host MzGee caused many people to speculate that she was pregnant after videos of her at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA surfaced on social media.

MzGee slays at GMA USA

For her outfit to host the GMA USA at the Grand Resort Hotel, New Jersey, MzGee slayed in an oversized shirt dress made of pastel-like fabric.

The United Showbiz host paired the shirt dress with sparkling lace trousers. Her hair was styled into braids, and her makeup was beautiful, highlighting her facial features.

The seasoned media broadcaster had many people concluding she was with child as they allegedly spotted a baby bump.

Meanwhile, MzGee, on April 1, 2021, opened up about her struggles with childbirth and lost a pregnancy during the COVID-19 period, despite being married for four years at that time.

Video of MzGee at GMA USA.

Reactions to MzGee's outfit

Many people in the comment section discussed the ever-gorgeous MzGee looking pregnant at the GMA USA event. They filled the comment section with praises, while others hoped that the rumours were true.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

plus_s said:

"If she's pregnant it would be one of my happy things Jehovah has done for me this year...."

freedom_of_right said:

"Pregnancy looks good on Mzgee"

lod_brian said:

"The whole world ebi mzgee wey no Dey hide pregnancy 😂."

rfrims said:

"When it’s time 🙌the Lord does beyond imagination 🤴"

therealopambour said:

"What God cannot do does not exist Queen MzGee ❤️❤️🔥"

shika_ella said:

"Wow my sis mzgee is sooo Eloquent ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

is_12_bros said:

"How many people were there and if she’s preg she’s not coming back till after a year."

MzGee rocks denim-kente outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that United Showbiz host MzGee turned many heads online with her gorgeous outfit selection.

The eloquent and seasoned TV host inspired many with her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle. Some netizens shared lovely reviews on the UTV presenter's expensive outfit and sneakers.

