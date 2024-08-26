Actress and Onua Showtime host, Nana Ama McBrown, was filled with joy when retired footballer Asamoah Gyan serenaded her audience with his melodious voice

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan grabbed the microphone and performed his favourite gospel song on her show, Onua Showtime.

The video was recorded in the show's edition on Sunday, August 25, 2024, featuring other musicians and guests.

Asamoah Gyan performed Noble Nketsiah's song

Upon arrival on Onua Showtime as a guest, Asamoah Gyan grabbed the microphone and performed his favourite gospel song, which was gospel singer Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo Dɔ.

In a video posted on Onua Showtime's Instagram page, the retired footballer sang with such passion and a sweet voice that many Ghanaians were in awe.

Onua Showtime host, McBrown, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, joins Gyan in performing the song as she provides backup singer support.

Asamoah singing Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo dɔ.

Reactions to Gyan singing Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo dɔ.

The video excited many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to discuss their admiration for Gyan's sweet voice. Others also said that the song was also a favourite of theirs.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Gyan singing are below:

miss_ephia said:

"The best show in Ghana right now 🥳🥳🎉❤️"

afiaconstance3 said:

"I named my son after him❤️❤️❤️"

deonkay_ said:

"I enjoyed it as well in my home❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nanaop_gh said:

"Why am I so happy 😂❤️"

krisnitadiamond said:

"God bless Asamoah Gyan and The entire Onua showtime team👏"

adepa3874 said:

"Today's show is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥...I love the hole show😍"

eugeniaasare10 said:

"Best show in Ghana 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌"

