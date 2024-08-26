McBrown Excites As Asamoah Gyan Sings His Favourite Gospel Song On Onua Showtime, Video
- Actress and Onua Showtime host, Nana Ama McBrown, was filled with joy when retired footballer Asamoah Gyan serenaded her audience with his melodious voice
- He sang his favourite gospel song, Yesu Wo Dɔ, by celebrated gospel singer Noble Nketsiah, amid the clapping and cheers from the studio audience
- Many Ghanaians in the comments section talked about their admiration of Gyan for music and his sweet voice
Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan grabbed the microphone and performed his favourite gospel song on her show, Onua Showtime.
The video was recorded in the show's edition on Sunday, August 25, 2024, featuring other musicians and guests.
Asamoah Gyan performed Noble Nketsiah's song
Upon arrival on Onua Showtime as a guest, Asamoah Gyan grabbed the microphone and performed his favourite gospel song, which was gospel singer Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo Dɔ.
In a video posted on Onua Showtime's Instagram page, the retired footballer sang with such passion and a sweet voice that many Ghanaians were in awe.
Onua Showtime host, McBrown, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, joins Gyan in performing the song as she provides backup singer support.
Asamoah singing Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo dɔ.
Reactions to Gyan singing Noble Nketsiah's Yesu Wo dɔ.
The video excited many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to discuss their admiration for Gyan's sweet voice. Others also said that the song was also a favourite of theirs.
The opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Gyan singing are below:
miss_ephia said:
"The best show in Ghana right now 🥳🥳🎉❤️"
afiaconstance3 said:
"I named my son after him❤️❤️❤️"
deonkay_ said:
"I enjoyed it as well in my home❤️❤️❤️❤️"
nanaop_gh said:
"Why am I so happy 😂❤️"
krisnitadiamond said:
"God bless Asamoah Gyan and The entire Onua showtime team👏"
adepa3874 said:
"Today's show is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥...I love the hole show😍"
eugeniaasare10 said:
"Best show in Ghana 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌"
Photos of Asamoah Gyan's performance.
Gyan flaunts drumming skills
YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan dropped an old video of him playing a sweet tune on the drums.
Sharing the exciting video on X, the former Black Stars captain said that the old video was taken ten years ago and acknowledged that time had flown.
Many Ghanaians were impressed with Gyan's talent and shared positive reviews in the comments.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
