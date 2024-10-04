Kumawood star, Nana Ama McBrown, dined with TikTokers Tuba Shey Shey and Kar Lite on Onua TV's Onua Showtime

They distributed Kivo sachet packs, bottles of water, disposable cups and spoons to the studio audience so that they could join them in enjoying Kivo Gari

The video got many people excited as they talked about how they loved the collaboration between McBrow and the TikTokers, who are also Kivo brand influencers

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown enjoyed Kivo Gari with TikTokers Kar Lite and Tuba Shey Shey on Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown enjoys Kivo Gari with Kar Lite and Tuba Shey Shey on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown, Kar Lite and Tuba eat Kivo gari

Nana Ama McBrown shared the exciting video on her TikTok account, which was captured on the set of Onua Showtime.

McBrown, who was recently announced as the Kivo brand ambassador, was seen tearing the sachet packs of Kivo Gari.

TikToker Tuba Shey Shey and Kivo brand influencer Kar Lite were also doing the same with excitement as they sat around the table with The Empress.

Later, they were seen distributing Kivo gari to the Onua Showtime studio audience, along with a bottle of water, disposable cups and spoons.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the Kumawood actress noted that preparing Kivo Gari was very easy, and all one needed was water.

"Soaking eyee Easyyyyy @Kivo Products @Kar Lite (Amina) @Dr.Ckay(Tuba) #Gari #Kivo #Brimm"

Video of McBrown, Kar Lite and Tuba.

Reactions to the video

The video excited many of Kar Lite's fans on TikTok, and they thronged the comment section of the video to hail him for reaching far in life after meeting McBrown and dining with her.

Others in the studio audience also commented on how excited they were to be featured in McBrown's video.

The exciting reactions to the Kivo Gari video are below:

OSANJU said:

Gari soakings for dinner

Linatit said:

"Nana AMA Mcbrown I’m from the United Kingdom but I love your videos . You're indeed a star"

Piesie Solomon said:

"aww NANA u are so amazing 💖"

Official Adwoa Sandy💚💚 said:

"😂Aww mummy I’ve found myself in your video🥰❤️"

ASABA JEHOSHAPHAT said:

"TUBA TUBA TUBA AMINA!!!"

Thomas Sankara😇😇 said:

"Finally finally immediate immediately he has meet Nana 😂😂🥰🥰. Kivoooooo"

Source: YEN.com.gh