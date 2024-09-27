Actress Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when she randomly met DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye while driving around town

In an exciting video, they danced to musician Fameye's newly released song, Very Soon, and later on the Kumawood star gave them money

The viral video excited many social media users who loved the collaboration between the dancers and the actress

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen dancing hard on the street with DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye to musician Fameye's newly released song Very Soon.

McBrown meets Endurance and Demzy Baye

In the caption of the Instagram post that was shared on the Instagram pages of Demzy Baye and Endurance Grand, the DWP dancers noted that the video was not planned.

They noted that they randomly met the Onua Showtime host on the street and decided to record a dance video while performing the official dance challenge to Fameye's Very Soon.

"From Randomly meeting @iamamamcbrown to bringing you guys something beautiful and sweet. 😇💜"

In the video, after dancing, Demzy Baye and Endurance Grand saw McBrown off, and she gifted them a GH¢10 money bundle, which is GH¢1000.

The DWP dancers received the money with joy as they sang the chorus of the song, which McBrown sang along with while they thanked her for the gift.

Mrs McBrown Mensah commented on the video, saying she greatly loved them. She wrote,

"Medo mo rufffffff ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM"

Reactions to the dance video

Below are the exciting reactions from Ghanaians to the dance video of Mcbrown, Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye:

championrolie said:

"Sweet Collabo 😁🔥🔥🔥🔥"

reddiamond_mena said:

"The way grand was just looking at her all through 😍"

judith_kanyika said:

"Pure Joy 😂😂😂😂a collabo we didn’t know will get 😍😍😍"

McBrown jams to Jejereje

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen jamming to dancehall musician, Stonebwoy's Jejereje while promoting Sintex Tank Ghana.

This comes after she secured an ambassadorial deal with the poly tank company. In the video, she wore a blue safety coverall, a red helmet and black sneakers.

Many people talked about her being the queen of ambassadorial deals while discussing the deals she had achieved in September 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh