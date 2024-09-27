Kar Lite and Agadoo linked up in a viral video to the delight of many social media users

The two viral sensations left many of their fans amused as they made a sound together while making funny facial expressions

Kar Lite, who has recently gained popularity on TikTok, has made videos with other popular creators recently

Popular Ghanaian TikTok creators Kar Lite and Agadoo teamed up in a new video that has gone viral on social media. The duo's collaboration has delighted fans, with the footage garnering thousands of views, likes and comments.

In the video, Kar Lite and Agadoo performed a funny sound together, using exaggerated facial expressions that left many netizens amused.

His funny videos have caught the attention of many, leading to his popularity. Agadoo, already a well-established name on the app, has a similar style to Kar Lite and is widely regarded as the pioneer of the type of comedy on TikTok.

Many social media users commented on the video, sharing their excitement about the collaboration.

Kar Lite and Agadoo spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Desmond🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

"The guy at the back deh always deh funny me 😂💔"

sugarboy💚commented:

"Keep up the good work we dey together"

kerice3 reacted:

"Tuba Shey Shey 🔥this sound is stuck in my head 😭😭😭I’m always singing it"

Jim Pitts said:

"This collab got me laughing 😹😹 , Agaaado 😂"

Samuel_BazeamBagn commented:

"Agadoooooooooo 🔥you’ve been missed ❤️"

One Tip said:

"Agadoo was that first person to introduce this concert in Ghana 🔥👊"

Kwabena Decency said:

"Eii no one is talking wonanti aporoporo😂"

Kar Lite bags brand deal

Kar Lite's popularity has translated into money. The content creator bagged a new influencer deal recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that the viral sensation was announced as a brand influencer with Peeva Beverages.

This is not the first deal Kar Lite has bagged. Earlier, he was named as a brand influencer for Kivo Products on September 19, 2024.

