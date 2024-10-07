Actress Nana Ama McBrown and TikToker Kar Lite addressed the backlash she faced when Kivo Products unveiled her as the brand ambassador before Kar Lite

On Onua Showtime, she highlighted the concerns of Ghanaians and noted that Kivo contacted Kar Lite before her; however, he could not accept the invitation because of school

Many people shared diverse opinions regarding the video, while others were in awe that Mcbrown indeed aware of the backlash

Actress Nana Ama McBrown cleared the air on the backlash she received when Kivo Products announced her as their brand ambassador before announcing days later that TikToker Kar Lite was the brand influencer.

McBrown and Kar Lite trash Kivo rumours

On Onua Showtime, the host, Mrs McBrown Mensah, saw the need to clarify some misunderstandings surrounding her announcement as the brand ambassador for Kivo Products.

On the same show, she said that she read online that Ghanaians were unhappy because they felt Kar Lite was the befitting representative of the Kivo brand because of the song he composed for the brand and how he continuously marketed Kivo Gari.

The actress stated that critics also spoke about her being wealthy and not needing the ambassadorial deal since Kar Lite was not well-to-do.

"People do not know that Kivo Products contacted you (Kar Lite) first even before reaching out to me," Mrs McBrown Mensah said.

McBrown noted that Kivo Products delayed announcing Kar Lite as their brand influencer because of his academic duties at Takoradi Senior High School (Tadisco).

McBrown and Kar Lite clearing the air.

Reactions to McBrown and Kar Lite's video

Below are the diverse opinions Ghanaians shared regarding McBrown and Kar Lite clearing the air regarding their deals with Kivo products:

ibube said:

"If Tenge Tenge is at the top with no education so why not you bro....Pray hard You will shine"

Nana Kwadwo Nti said:

"Ei sɛɛ nsɛm a yɛka nyinaa mo te😂😂😂"

Casablanca said:

"it's still settings,,, why don't kivo terminate the contract with nana ama now that he's done with school?"

AJsarf said:

"So those of you who kept insulting this honourable woman u see now ? 😏😏 May God keep blessing u your excellency 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

venash45 said:

"This is staged they told him to say this if de didn’t disss u like u won’t add this guy."

McBrown speaks about Kudus about Kivo deal

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown was recently unveiled as a new brand ambassador for Kivo Products.

The Kumawood star was the next brand ambassador after Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus to join the brand.

On Onua Showtime which she hosts, she spoke about the deal and a heartwarming gesture she extended to Kudus.

