Actress, Nana Ama McBrown, had many people talking about the brand-new luxury cars she owns, the Cadillac Escalade

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, she promoted Kivo Products while singing and dancing to musician Kweku Darlington's Grateful To Your Ex

Many Ghanaians were left in awe when they saw the luxury cars worth over GH¢2 million in the video

Actress and seasoned brand ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown, flaunted her two expensive Cadillac Escalades parked on the compound of her plush mansion.

McBrown flaunts her Cadillac Escalade

Mrs McBrown Mensah shared an exciting video on her TikTok page of her holding a box filled with Kivo Gari 4 in 1.

Walking through the compound of her plush mansion in the video, she danced and sang musician Kweku Darlington's Grateful To Your Ex.

In the video were two Black 2024 Cadillac Escapades parked on the compound. Per the official website of the luxury car brand, the starting price is $81,895 (GH¢1,300,924.19).

The video then transitioned to her in the kitchen showing off the various products of Kivo products. This comes after the company made her their brand ambassador.

McBrown showing off her luxury cars.

Reactions to McBrown's cars

Many people in the comment section were awed that Mrs McBrown Mensah owned two Cadillac Escalades.

Others also expressed their excitement at seeing the actress promote Kivo Gari and noted that she had influenced their purchase of the food brand.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

KwasiKech said:

"Is that not Cadillac Escalade 😨😨"

Rashid said:

"Cadillac Escalade? she's damnnn rich🥰"

Niddat healthy skin glow said:

"Cadillac Escalade my dream car🥰❤️❤️❤️"

Eva Aryee said:

"do you know why I love kivo?? because of you 🥰🥰🥰🥰 i love you papaapa"

Raphael Ofori said:

"I love your caldilac Escalade because We have one 🔥💓"

Source: YEN.com.gh