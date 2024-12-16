Ghanaian woman Serwaa is the newest beauty queen in town after winning Miss Golden Stool 2024

The fair-skinned and eloquent beauty queen couldn't stop smiling throughout the crowing ceremony

Some social media users congratulated the organisers for choosing a truly deserving beauty queen

The winner of Miss Golden Stool 2024 has been announced after weeks of education, entertainment and cultural display.

The beautiful contestants, who hail from various parts of the Ashanti Region, spoke about their unique traditions, cultures and backgrounds during the fierce competition.

Season 6 winner Serwaa was crowned at the Bayview Hotel on December 15th, 2024, with famous media personalities Roselyn Felli and KOD as judges.

Miss Golden Stool 2024 winner Serwaa looks lovely in a stylish gown. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The new queen looked breathtaking in a stylish thigh-high gown and lustrous hairstyle for the crowning moment.

She was presented with a cheque of ten thousand Ghana Cedis and other items from the sponsors.

Watch the video below:

Akua GMB hands over the car keys

The chief executive officer of Miss Golden Stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB looked flamboyant in a corset gown and flawless makeup as she presented the car keys to the new car.

Watch the video below:

Beauty queen Serwaa sits in her car

The newly crowned beauty queen Serwaa couldn't stop smiling as she was given the opportunity to sit in her brand new car after the crowing ceremony.

Watch the video below:

TV host Roselyn Felli rocks African print

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli looked splendid in a beautiful African print dress at the 2024 Miss Golden Stool finale.

The star guest for the finale wore a coloured bob hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled elegantly for the cameras.

Fashion entrepreneur KOD looked dashing in a white kaftan and matching trousers to the outdoor event.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Felli slays in stylish kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joy Prime presenter Roselyn Felli who wore a stylish form-fitting kente gown to host an event.

The curvy media presenter inspired many Ghanaian brides with her gorgeous custom-made kente gown.

Some social media users commented on Roselyn Felli's ensemble and matching expensive high heels.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh