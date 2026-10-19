TV3 officially announced Sessinam of the Volta Region as the 1st Runner-Up at the 20th anniversary edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful

Ghanaians expressed frustration online after Sessinam missed out on the crown despite a widely praised performance throughout the competition

Fans flooded the official TV3 Instagram post with mixed reactions, with many congratulating Sessinam while voicing their disappointment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

TV3 has officially confirmed that Sessinam of the Volta Region finished as the 1st Runner-Up at the 20th anniversary edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), sparking a wave of emotion from fans who felt she deserved to go all the way.

The announcement was made on Monday, 19th October 2026, during the grand finale hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee.

Volta Region's Sessinam named 1st Runner-Up at GMB 2026. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Sessinam secures second spot at the 2026 GMB

Sessinam's runner-up finish has not sat well with a section of the Ghanaian public. Many viewers who followed the competition closely felt the Volta Region representative had done enough to clinch the crown, pointing to the recognition she received during the contest.

The result left some fans visibly frustrated, voicing their displeasure across social media.

The GMB pageant, which celebrates Ghanaian culture and womanhood through regional representation, has been a fixture on Ghanaian television for two decades.

The 20th anniversary edition attracted significant public interest, with contestants from across the country competing in cultural display, personal development, and advocacy categories.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Sessinam's Runner-Up finish

Fans took to the comments section under TV3's post to share their feelings, with responses ranging from warm congratulations to thinly veiled disappointment. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@son_of_kinggeorge wrote:

"Since my lamiley didn't win 😢😢I'm happy sessii didn't win nka we are dead on TikTok 😂😂😂"

@lovelady9275 said:

"Congratulations, am pained but we move 😍"

@prylla_rachael commented:

"Congratulations girl 🎉👫 you did so well👌👏 we love you 😍"

@kekelikiss added:

"Congratulations girl you did great 😍😍"

The Instagram photo is below:

Bono Region's Nana Konadu wins 2026 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Konadu's victory at the 2026 Ghana’s Most Beautiful finale, where the Bono Region's representative claimed the crown after weeks of competition.

The new queen broke down in tears as her name was announced, and fellow contestants rushed to embrace her on stage.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after she was announced the winner.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh