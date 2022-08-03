In today's world, popular trends easily influence people and end up doing things they would not have normally done. This is especially the case with people with a lot of money at their disposal and nothing to spend it on. As a result, most celebrities are used to changing almost everything ranging from clothes to cars and even jets, and some end up changing their appearances permanently through plastic surgery. Celebrity nose jobs are among the most common forms of plastic surgery.

Ideally, a nose job is intended for people with a genuine health concern, such as a deviated septum. Rhinoplasty is done to help such a person breathe better, but it also enhances their appearance. Unfortunately, in the celebrity world, nose jobs are primarily done for appearance's sake. Many celebrities deny they have undergone plastic surgery, but the celebrity nose jobs before and after pictures say otherwise.

Celebrity nose jobs before and after

Plastic surgery is becoming the order of the day, with more and more celebrities opting for procedures that will boost their appearances. Below are some of the best celebrity nose jobs:

1. Kaley Cuoco

She is an American actress and producer famous for her roles as Bridget Hennessy in ABC's 8 Simple Rules (2002-2005) and Penny on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She started acting in 1992 when she was just seven years old. She has won the People's Choice Award, Critic's Choice Award, and Satellite Award.

2. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has been famous for a long time, yet she is only 48 years old as of 2022. The American model, businesswoman, actress, writer, and producer has accomplished many things in her life. She was only 15 when she started her modelling career and became the first African-American woman featured on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and GQ.

Banks wrote in her book Perfect Is Boring that she underwent rhinoplasty early in her career. The nose job was because she had broken her nose when she was three, but it was not treated since it was not painful.

3. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is a Kardashian family member, famous for the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Apart from being a reality TV star, she is also a model, socialite, and media personality. As a super-model, she has dated some famous people, including Rashad McCants, Lamar Odom, French Montana, James Harden, and Tristan Thompson.

4. Erika Jayne

She is an American television personality, singer, and former actress born in Atlanta, Georgia. As an actress, she was featured in Law & Order, Alchemy, and Lowball. However, she has been more successful as a singer, with tracks from her debut album Pretty Mess performing well on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

At fifty, Erika is not getting any younger but looks more radiant than ever. She has admitted to spending more than $55,000 on her physique, including nose jobs and bre*ast implants. She underwent a nose job when she was 41, which changed her appearance.

5. Josh Hutcherson

Hutcherson is a famous American actor and producer born in Union, Kentucky. As a child, he appeared in several commercials and minor acting roles. His breakthrough came in 2002 when he was cast in the pilot episode of House Blend. He has starred in many other films, including The Polar Express, Little Manhattan, The Kids Are All Right, and The Hunger Games.

Josh Hutcherson is one of the few male celebrities with rhinoplasties before and after transformations. The reason for his nose job was to correct a deviated septum. Unfortunately, he had to undergo surgery because his right nostril was 90% blocked.

6. Mickey Rourke

Mickey is an American actor and a former boxer who has had a long career since 1964. He started off as a boxer from 1964 to 1994 and debuted as an actor in 1979. He is known for films like Diner, Rumble Fish, The Pope of Greenwich Village, and 9½ Weeks.

7. Emma Watson

The English actress and activist Emma Watson is a household name thanks to her many roles in blockbusters and independent films. The three-time MTV Movie Award winner is among the highest-paid actresses in the world. She has starred in films like Harry Potter, My Week with Marilyn, Beauty, and the Beast, and Little Women.

8. Kendall Jenner

The charming media personality started modelling when she was 14 years old. She is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, and she rose to fame after featuring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is the ex-girlfriend of NBA player Devin Booker.

9. Laura Bell Bundy

She is a famous American actress and singer who made a name for herself with her Broadway performances in Legally Blonde and Hairspray. The mother of the country music singer is a beauty advisor, while her father is an electrical engineer. She is married to TBS executive Thom Hinkie with whom they have a son.

At her younger age, she was one of the celebrities with bulbous noses, but it is no longer the case. While she has never admitted to undergoing plastic surgery, the evidence is there for all to see. Her nose is thinner and sharper, which can only result from rhinoplasty.

11. Miley Cyrus

Everybody knows Miley Cyrus through her music career. She has attained more US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century than any other female artist, with thirteen entries. She inherits the good music genes from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, a country musician. Some of her standout albums include Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, Bangerz, and Plastic Hearts.

11. Dina Manzo

You wouldn't make it into The Real Housewives of New Jersey without distinctive looks, which is precisely what Dina Manzo has. The American television personality and entrepreneur is one of the show's original cast members.

She has a party-planning television series called Dina's Party. In addition, she has a nonprofit foundation that helps children diagnosed with cancer by paying bills and other expenses.

12. Jennifer Grey

She is an American actress who debuted in 1984's Reckless. Her breakthrough came in 1986 when she was cast in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but she achieved global stardom in Dirty Dancing. She has appeared in films like The Cotton Club, Redbelt, Duck Duck Goose, and Bloodhounds of Broadway.

13. Melissa Gorga

She is a 43-year-old singer, author, designer, and businesswoman. The television personality is yet another member of The Real Housewives who has had to go for a rhinoplasty. Although she was born in the USA, Gorga is of Italian descent.

14. Nene Leakes

Nene Leakes has one of the famous black celebrity nose jobs. She is an American television personality, presenter, actress, author, businesswoman, and fashion designer. She is renowned for her role as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has also appeared in Glee, The New Normal, and Chicago.

The celebrity has had at least two nose surgeries. Leakes had the first nose job in 2010 and the second in 2016. She did not do it just for beauty, but there was a real medical reason behind it. The cartilage had grown to the point it was touching her upper lip.

15. Dianna Agron

She is an American actress, dancer, singer, and director known for her infectious smile. She debuted on the screen in 2006, and a year later, she landed the recurring role of Debbie Marshall in Heroes. In addition, she has starred in films like It's a Mall World, I Am Number Four, The Family, Bare, and Hollow in the Land.

The actress has admitted to having had two nose jobs in the past. On both occasions, the nose jobs were necessary to fix damage from a broken nose. She got the first one when she was a high school student and the second one while she was on tour with her Glee cast-mates.

16. Ashlee Simpson

She is a sister to singer and actress Jessica Simpson but also has an impressive resume. She started her career as a backup dancer for her sister before transitioning to television commercials and acting. She has appeared in films like 7th Heaven, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, and The Ashlee Simpson Show.

Ashlee used to have a bump on her nose but got it removed in 2006 to have a narrower and straight nose. The rhinoplasty almost ended her career because her fans felt she was no longer her authentic self. She replied by saying she isn't bothered by what people say.

17. Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is a 59-year-old actress known for many sitcoms from the 1980s, but the highlight of her career is the character of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. The role earned her Screen Actors Guild and Primetime Emmy Awards.

She is one of those celebrities we might have never known had a nose job had she not revealed it. This is because she had her nose fixed when she was only 16 before she became famous. To her, it was a life-altering decision because it made her not hideous.

18. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was born into a celebrity family of actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow. Because of her parent's influence, she started acting at a very young age, and at her peak, she became one of the world's highest-paid actresses. She has won many prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

19. Kyle Richards

She is an American actress, socialite, and television personality who has also participated in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She started acting in 1974 and became a household name in the late 1970s. She has been cast in films such as The Car, The Watcher In The Woods, Halloween, and The New Celebrity Apprentice.

20. Vicki Gunvalson

She is an American reality television personality and businesswoman famous for participating in The Real Housewives of Orange County but was fired from the franchise in 2020. She is the founder of Coto Insurance in California.

Vicki was bullied in The Real Housewives of Orange County by being labelled names such as Miss Piggy. She decided to change her appearance to stop being bullied. She had her nose job in 2012 when her cartilage was reconstructed.

Frequently asked questions

What is the most attractive nose shape? The turned-up nose is the most aesthetically pleasing nose shape. Why do celebrities get nose jobs? The nose is among the most defining facial features that make people look like they do. Does rhinoplasty make you more attractive? Yes, a nose job makes a person more attractive when done correctly. How do you know if your nose is attractive? It should be proportional to the rest of the facial features. What is the perfect nose size? The width of the entire nose should not be wider than the distance between the eyes. Why do people prefer a straight nose? Straight noses tend to be more symmetrical and hence more aesthetically pleasing. Does the nose get bigger when a person gains weight? No, the nose is not affected by weight gain or loss.

Celebrity nose jobs and other plastic surgery may be why most of your idols have perfect facial features. However, you will be surprised to learn that only a few were born with symmetrical faces, while many have money to thank for their appearances.

Yen.com.gh published an article about ten celebrities that have had eye lift surgery. The major reason of having this type of surgery is to improve one's appearance. Many people don't like their eyes appearing old or tired moreso if you have the capability of improving on it.

They are people who are cautious of not having blepharoplasty for a good reason. This is majorly contributed to the possibility of something going wrong.

