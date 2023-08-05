20 top songs about pain: latest curated playlist you should listen to

Music has always been a powerful medium for expressing various human emotions, and one of the most profound emotions it captures is pain. Whether it's loss, heartbreak, or life's hardships, artists have used their experiences to create evocative melodies and lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners. Discover the top songs about pain, suffering, and hurt.

A sad lady is sitting by the window. Photo: pexels.com, @mart-production

Source: UGC

The world's most common emotions are the pain, hurt, and suffering resulting from falling in love. Consequently, songs about pain are among the most popular and best-selling tracks ever. These songs are frequently connected to the musicians' real-life experiences, adding depth to the lyrics.

Top songs about pain

Music has an unusual power to convey deep feelings that words alone frequently fail to explain. Among these feelings, pain is a universal sensation that affects the hearts of millions worldwide. Throughout history, artists have put their hearts into writing songs that dive into the nuances of pain. Here is the latest playlist of the top songs about pain and suffering.

1. Everybody Hurts by R.E.M.

This timeless classic by R.E.M. is a gentle reminder that pain is a universal experience. The song's empathic lyrics and calm melody bring comfort and support to anyone going through challenging situations.

2. Someone Like You by Adele

Adele cried when recording this song because it was so painful. In this touching song of broken love, pain, heartache, and suffering, she realises she may never get over her lost love. This classic is one of the best songs about emotional pain.

3. Hurt by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash's rendition of Nine Inch Nails' Hurt is an emotionally intense reflection on a lifetime of misery and regret. Cash's weathered voice and the song's haunting melody create an atmosphere of profound vulnerability and introspection.

4. My Immortal by Evanescence

This touching song from the album Fallen is among the best songs about the pain caused by love. It recalls all the lovely things the couple used to do together, but now that they are apart, the void is too much to bear.

5. Fix You by Coldplay

This famous track by Coldplay is an uplifting yet melancholic ballad that speaks about the pain of witnessing a loved one struggle. Anyone experiencing adversity will find the song's passionate instrumentation and powerful chorus cathartic.

6. Jar of Hearts by Christina Perri

Jar of Hearts brilliantly expresses the pain of betrayal and the strength to move on. The song's relatable lyrics and powerful vocals make it a standout anthem of resilience.

7. Let's Hurt Tonight by One Republic

Let's Hurt Tonight adopts a new approach to pain. This passionate love song focuses on the sorrow and desperation that comes from attempting to mend problems in a relationship by whatever means necessary.

8. Unfaithful by Rihanna

This song by Rihanna recounts her painful experience of knowing what her man is going through when she cheats on him. This heartfelt ballad describes her lover's unfortunate realization that she is cheating and how it kills him on the inside.

9. Rivers of Tears by Alessia Cara

River of Tears is one of the best songs about pain and trauma. The track is about the loss of love and the process of healing. All beautiful things come to an end, and it is tough to recover from the pain and heartbreak.

10. Stay With Me by Sam Smith

In Stay With Me, Sam Smith expresses the loneliness and longing for emotional intimacy after a fleeting romantic encounter. This heartfelt ballad will strike a chord with anybody who has experienced the pain of unrequited love.

11. Un-break My Heart by Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton's strong vocals shine in Un-break My Heart, a heartfelt plea to restore a broken heart. The song's emotional depth and poignant lyrics make it one of the top songs about chronic pain.

12. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

This breakout hit by Lewis Capaldi addresses the lingering pain of a past relationship. His raw vulnerability and emotive voice make this song an emotional powerhouse.

13. With or Without You by U2

With or Without You, a classic tune by U2 is among the top songs about pain. It describes the dilemma of holding on or letting go in a stormy relationship. Its rich orchestration and Bono's expressive vocals make it a timeless expression of emotional pain.

14. When We Were Young by Adele

When We Were Young is about the nostalgia and anguish of growing older and losing connection with the past. Adele's passionate vocals and emotional depth elevate this track to the top of any pain playlist.

15. Chandelier by Sia

Chandelier is an emotionally intense song that delves into the darkness and self-destructive impulses that can come with pain and heartbreak. Sia's haunting voice brilliantly portrays the lyrics' raw emotions.

16. Hurt by Christina Aguilera

Even though Aguilera sings this song, it was written by Linda Perry when her father died. It describes how the final words to him were that she despised him and wished to take them back.

17. How Could You Leave Us by N.F.

In this song, N.F. questions his mother's untimely death from a drug overplus. He describes his mother's struggles as well as his feelings of anger towards her. This is one one the top songs about the pain caused by a mother's death.

18. Grenade by Bruno Mars

Grenade by Bruno Mars powerfully illustrates the lengths one could go to for love, even in the face of unrequited love. The song's captivating tune and heartfelt vocals resonate with everyone who has experienced the pain of unreciprocated love.

19. Painkiller by Three Days Grace

Painkiller is among the hard-hitting songs about physical pain. With lyrics expressing the never-ending battle against pain and the frantic search for respite, the music provides a cathartic release for anybody experiencing physical pain.

20. Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol

Chasing Cars is a touching ballad about the bittersweet moments of vulnerability and pain. The song expresses shared pain and the yearning to escape life's burdens, even briefly.

The above songs about pain in this latest curated playlist offer a cathartic trip into the depths of human emotion. Each track on this compilation explores loss, heartbreak, and the struggles of life with raw vulnerability, leaving listeners with a better understanding of the human experience.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 20 songs about depression that inspire and make you feel less alone. Depression is a mental disorder that drives many people to take their own life.

Music helps people deal with sadness or stress. As a result, depressed people are encouraged to listen to uplifting tracks. These songs include Alive by Sia, Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, and Undefeated by Daughtry.

Source: YEN.com.gh